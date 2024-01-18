The Big Picture The production of The Wolf of Wall Street faced controversy due to its controversial material, but it was still made thanks to the bravery of director Martin Scorsese.

The producers of the film, Red Granite Pictures, were involved in a real-life embezzlement scandal that landed them in legal trouble.

The real Jordan Belfort, on whose life the film is based, sued Red Granite Pictures for fraud, claiming they should not have been given the rights to his memoir if they had used embezzled funds for financing.

While Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making incendiary choices in his projects, his 2013 historical crime epic The Wolf of Wall Street became one of the most controversial films of its era. Between its three-hour runtime, record-breaking number of profanities, graphic sexual content, and darkly amusing satire of the evils of capitalism, The Wolf of Wall Street ignited both significant backlash and serious critical acclaim. It’s a testament to Scorsese’s bravery that the film was even made, as a lesser filmmaker may have been intimidated by the obscene material. While it's undoubtedly a wild film, The Wolf of Wall Street’s production was just as controversial as its content.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Was a Hot Property

The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the extraordinary true story of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a Wall Street stockbroker who was taken under the wing of the veteran trader Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey). With his unparalleled charisma and ruthless trading practices, Belfort launched a brokerage company alongside his friend Donnie Azoff (Jonah Hill) that was entirely built on fraudulent assets. After years of debauchery and corruption, Belfort was arrested and received a reduced prison sentence of 36 months. Given his wild experiences and commentary on the state of the American economy, Belfort’s autobiography became very desirable for production studios keen on crafting an adaptation.

The rights to Belfort’s memoir were acquired by Warner Brothers in 2007, with Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio agreeing to spear-horn the project following their success together on The Departed and Shutter Island. While production stalled in the immediate aftermath due to the controversial nature of the material, The Wolf of Wall Street was greenlit by the independent production company Red Granite Pictures. Although Red Granite Pictures was a relatively unknown producer, having only released its first film in 2012 with Friends With Kids, the company gave Scorsese the creative freedom to depict the grotesque nature of Belfort’s lifestyle. After a successful production in 2012, The Wolf of Wall Street was slated for a 2013 holiday release date that would endear it to end-of-year awards voting members.

The Real-Life Fraud Allegations Against Red Granite Studios

While the film depicted the manipulative trading practices that would ultimately land Belfort in prison, The Wolf of Wall Street’s producers were caught in a real-life embezzlement scandal. The Red Granite Pictures Co-founder and chairman, Riza Aziz, had served as an executive producer on The Wolf of Wall Street and spearheaded the company’s attempts to release films with major Hollywood talent; he also helped fund Scott Cooper’s 2013 crime drama Out of the Furnace and the 2014 comedy sequel Dumb and Dumber To. However, Aziz’s assets fell under FBI investigation in 2016 when claims were made that he had diverted over $50 million from the Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.

Azis’s luck took a turn for the worse when The Wolf of Wall Street’s production was assumed within the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. While The Wolf of Wall Street became Scorsese’s highest-grossing film to date, the source of its financing came under scrutiny. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission began an investigation after allegations emerged that several Malaysian public officials had been covertly embezzling funds from the 1MDB fund, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Minister of Finance. Najib Razak, Aziz’s stepfather, was among the embezzlers named in the case. Subsequent court documents revealed that Aziz had received $155 million from the fund; it was alleged that this money was partially utilized to finance the film and gift several cast and crew members with luxury items.

The United States Department of Defense sued Red Granite Pictures in 2016 after court documents linked the company to the 1MDB scandal; Malaysian authorities arrested Aziz in 2019 after raiding his property. Although the Department of Justice reached a $60 million settlement deal with Red Granite Pictures, the company was forced to surrender some of the lavish luxury items that had been purchased using the embezzled funds. These strange expenses included Marlon Brando’s Academy Award for On the Waterfront, which had been given to DiCaprio himself in the wake of the film’s success. The Department of Justice reached a separate settlement deal for $700 million with the supposed instigator of the scheme, Jho Low; the Malaysian business person had allegedly utilized offshore bank accounts and shell companies to keep the embezzled funding covert.

The Real Jordan Belfort Sued ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Producer

Image via Paramount Pictures

While none of the creative team involved in The Wolf of Wall Street were found liable in the case, as they had been unaware of the source of the funding, the real Jordan Belfort sued Red Granite Pictures in a $300 million fraud case. Despite spending 22 months in prison for his own involvement in fraud scandals, Belfort indicated that he would not have granted Red Granite Pictures the rights to his memoir had he known that the production was financed using embezzled funds. In addition to claiming that the 1MDB scandal had been damaging to his reputation, Belfort alleged that Red Granite Picture’s failure to disclose the origin of its financing was both a violation of the RICO act and a breach of his contract. It made for an ironic twist of fate, considering that some of the most shocking aspects of Belfort’s life were left out of The Wolf of Wall Street.

Although The Wolf of Wall Street has endured as a modern classic and is cited as an irreverent satire of American indulgence, the backlash generated by the 1MDB scandal forced Red Granite Pictures to become essentially defunct in 2018. The company had produced a series of hits in the aftermath of The Wolf of Wall Street, including the family comedy Daddy’s Home and the remake of Papillon. However, the controversy surrounding 1MDB and subsequent court cases had eroded any potential that the company had, forcing Red Granite Pictures to end its ambitious venture to change Hollywood. Like Belfort himself, Red Granite Pictures was a disruptive outsider who was forced to deal with consequences.

