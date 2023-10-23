The Big Picture Martin Scorsese, known for his Catholic background, rarely swears but embraces profanity through his potty-mouthed film characters.

The Wolf of Wall Street once held the record for the most f-bombs in a film, with 569 instances and a rate of 2.81 times per minute. It has since been beaten by 2014's Swearnet: The Movie.

Some countries in the Middle East and Asia banned or edited The Wolf of Wall Street due to its explicit content, including graphic sexual scenes and excessive language.

You'll likely never hear Martin Scorsese swear, much less utter the dreaded f-word. When asked of his favorite curse word on Inside the Actor's Studio, the renowned filmmaker coyly replied, "I'm too Catholic. I can't say it. I think Joe Pesci could express it better." But despite his reticence, he's never hesitated to let his vulgar freak flag fly via potty-mouthed characters in his films. From a depraved loner to a raging boxer and violent gangsters to ruthless stockbrokers, Scorsese's characters have never shied away from using excessive language. On the contrary, they often embrace strong rhetoric, skillfully peppering it into their day-to-day speech in graphic rhythms almost musical in nature. Given his inclusion (or forbidden love?) of foul language in cinema, it may not be shocking to learn that Scorsese has directed some of the most profane films of all time. And though it can no longer lay claim to dropping the most f-bombs onscreen, one of his more recent directorial efforts broke such an unusual record.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' Broke the Record for Most F-Bombs in a Film

Lasting three hours but moving like a bullet train out of hell, The Wolf of Wall Street is anything but slow and dull. Chronicling the rise and fall of stockbroker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), Scorsese's 2013 comedy-drama leaves little to be desired regarding sex, drugs, greed, and all manner of depravity. Taking viewers on a wild ride alongside its sleazy motor-mouthed protagonist and his morally bankrupt posse of corporate misfits, the film broke a long-held record for its usage of the f-word. According to Vulture, the actors in The Wolf of Wall Street drop the expletive and its variations 569 times. Before Scorsese's film, Gary Oldman's 1997 drama Nil by Mouth held the record with 428.

While most audiences were able to bask in The Wolf of Wall Street's record-breaking barrage of language with unrestrained glee, some international viewers were robbed of such an opportunity. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese's film was banned in parts of the Middle East and Asia. "Some of the content in the film makes it difficult in certain territories where they have censorship and can even ban films," said the president of Red Granite's international arm, Christian Mercuri. "It’s a shame that certain countries don’t allow art to be screened in its entirety." Among the nations that outright banned the film or made editorial cuts were Malaysia, Nepal, India, Lebanon, and Singapore. While it's a safe assumption that these bans and edits had a lot to do with the film's graphic sexual and drug content, it's not difficult to imagine that its excessive language was significantly trimmed down as well.

How Many Swear Words Are in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in Total?

After one watches The Wolf of Wall Street, this profanity-laced distinction should hardly come as a surprise. In keeping with the film's overall excessive content, its pervasive use of language is only fitting in depicting a world without boundaries, limitations, or general decency. For the sake of more curious viewers, Vulture's Gilbert Cruz took the painstaking time to not only count how many f-bombs are uttered, but also to break down how many times the word is used in all its variations. Beginning with the common "fuck" and "fucking," DiCaprio and company clock in at 169 and 358, respectively. "Fucked" is said 16 times while "motherfucker" is blurted out a total of 18 times, and the rarely-used but highly amusing "fucksville" can be heard in four instances. Finally, "fuckface," "fuckheads," "fuckers," and "fuckity" also made the cut with one use each.

If this weren't thorough enough for the most linguistically-minded fans, Cruz went even further and broke down the film's explicit language based on who swears the most. Unsurprisingly coming in first is Leonardo DiCaprio with a whopping 332 expletives, while his cursing connoisseur co-star Jonah Hill caps his run at 107. Jon Bernthal's muscle-bound Brad makes some noise with 50 and Margot Robbie's Naomi utters a respectable 36. As Jordan's drug-fueled mentor Mark, Matthew McConaughey manages 28 curse words in his limited screen time and Bo Dietl, playing himself, nabs 26 in an even smaller role. Finally, Rob Reiner's Max makes the cut with 18. The cherry on top of this peculiar yet satisfying breakdown is a full tally of all the instances of coarse language used throughout the film, which Cruz determined to be 687 at a rate of 3.81 per minute.

'The Wolf of Wall Street's Record Was Broken in 2014

Despite Martin Scorsese's film being crowned a world-record holder, its moment of glory was rather short-lived. The following year saw the release of Swearnet, an appropriately-named comedy written by and featuring the stars of Trailer Park Boys. Swearnet not only eclipses The Wolf of Wall Street's record but nearly doubles it with an astonishing 935 f-words over its 112 runtime, amounting to 8.34 uses per minute. Earning the rare NC-17 rating, the profane comedy sees the troupe of performers playing themselves and chronicles their efforts to create an online network devoid of any form of censorship, allowing for vulgar language to thrive uninhibited. Though it can be deemed a commentary on free speech in the digital age, it may not be a stretch to suggest that Swearnet was made as an irreverent exercise in profanity for its own sake.