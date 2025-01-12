Biopics can be tough to get right. Recreating not just a specific person but a time, place, and feel is difficult to fully nail and the last thing a director wants to do is lose the audience. Maybe that’s why Martin Scorsese’s 2013 feature, The Wolf of Wall Street performed so well. Unlike many other movies that are based on a celebrity or historical figure, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film was about Jordan Belfort - a man who, aside from those with a special interest in the world of stockbroking in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, few knew of. But, with the help of Belfort’s memoir, fast-pacing, and an all-star cast, the movie knocked it out of the park on all counts. Right now, Paramount+ is inviting audiences to get in on all the grit and glamour of Belfort’s life with the title currently available on the platform.

Breaking the fourth wall throughout (a style that Scorsese has used in other films like Goodfellas and The Irishman), Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio) walks audiences through his rags-to-riches story. He first becomes involved with the world of brokering in his mid-20s in the late ‘80s, just before losing his job following the devastating stock market sweep known as Black Monday. But his entry-level position has taught him that he’s good at being a broker, so he pushes through and finds another gig, which eventually leads him to open up his own firm. Along with a group of friends and fellow brokers, Jordan makes beaucoup de bucks by defrauding wealthy clients. The movie shines a light on Jordan and his pal’s extracurricular activities, which include drugs and ladies, with none being the wiser that they’re in for some big trouble with the FBI and SEC breathing down their necks.

Another Stacked Martin Scorsese Ensemble

For many actors, working with an icon like Scorsese is a sign that you’ve made it to the top, which is one of the reasons why the filmmaker’s movies always seem to feature a stacked cast. Joining DiCaprio in the high-octane drama is a lineup that includes Margot Robbie (Barbie), Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar), Jonah Hill (Superbad), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Henry Zebrowski (The Last Podcast on the Left), Jon Favreau (I Love You, Man), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), and Rob Reiner (All in the Family).

Not only did the movie more than quadruple its production budget, raking in a staggering $407 million at the global box office, but it was also a hit with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Wolf of Wall Street holds a Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 79%. The film was also a favorite within the award circuit, nabbing five Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Learn a thing or two about the stock market while taking in one of Scorsese’s most loved features by heading to Paramount+ to stream The Wolf of Wall Street.

