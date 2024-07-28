The Big Picture The Wolverine introduced a character-focused story, delving into Logan's vulnerabilities and legacy, free from franchise obligations.

The film honed in on genre influences like yakuza and samurai films, refreshing the superhero genre within the X-Men universe.

The Wolverine paved the way for more mature, adult-themed superhero films like Logan and Deadpool, signaling the X-Men franchise's evolution.

Although it may have turned into the stranger, seemingly less important sibling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the X-Men franchise and its initial wave of success is the single most significant reason why the superhero genre is as popular as it is today. Bryan Singer’s original film from 2000 launched the idea that superheroes were “cool” once again, leading to the subsequent success of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, and eventually the MCU. Although it's a series that has always been hit-and-miss when it comes to quality, 2013’s The Wolverine was a critical film within the evolution of the X-Men franchise.

The Wolverine was released in the midst of a “changing of the guard” in the X-Men franchise. After the success of X-Men: First Class, it was clear that audiences were more enamored with the younger generation of mutants than they were with the older heroes in Singer’s trilogy. It was unclear what role Hugh Jackman’s Logan would play within a series where he was no longer the center. The Wolverine offered him the chance to have an exclusive standalone adventure that was only tangentially related to the other films in the series. Thanks to a bold new direction from director James Mangold, The Wolverine allowed the X-Men franchise to explore genre-specific character spinoffs that didn't necessitate continuity with their predecessors.

The Wolverine Based on the 1982 comic event "Wolverine," The Wolverine takes place after X-Men: The Last Stand and follows Logan on a journey to Japan at the behest of a former acquaintance. Living in isolation after the world-changing events in the prior movie and haunted by the death of the woman he loved, Logan is found and asked to travel to Japan to meet with a man named Ichiro, who he had saved during World War II. At the end of his life, Ichiro offers Logan a chance to free himself of his healing abilities to finally die by taking them for himself. However, Logan soon learns that Ichiro's intentions for immortality are far less honorable than he had expected, leading him to struggle to face off with a former ally. Release Date July 26, 2013 Director James Mangold Cast Hugh Jackman , Tao Okamoto , Rila Fukushima , Hiroyuki Sanada , Svetlana Khodchenkova , Brian Tee Runtime 126 minutes

'The Wolverine' Was a Character Centric Story

The Wolverine was not the first time that 20th Century Fox tried to launch a spinoff of their core X-Men series featuring Jackman. 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine had attempted to complete Logan’s backstory by showing his decades of fighting in wars throughout history. While this may have been an interesting idea in theory, X-Men Origins: Wolverine was ultimately burdened by having to include connections to the larger franchise, including Ryan Reynolds’ infamously awful debut as Wade Wilson, and a particularly unconvincing digital recreation of Patrick Stewart. However, The Wolverine had no desire to set up additional installments, as it told a very specific story about Logan’s anxieties about his immortality.

The Wolverine allowed Logan to be vulnerable for the first time, showing that he could still be a hero, even if he wasn’t helping Charles Xavier and his team stop the next existential threat to all mutants. While the notion of Logan wanting to find “peace” after a lifetime of killing had briefly been discussed in earlier films, The Wolverine examines the responsibilities that come with that choice. Tying Logan’s backstory back to the events of World War II showed the longevity of the character, and established the effects that he had on subsequent generations. Yashida (Haruhiko Yamanouchi) may have spent a lifetime researching mutant abilities, but for Logan, it’s just been a brief passage of time. Watching Logan wrestle with his legacy, and learn the side effects of what his powers inspired, made for much more compelling drama than the introduction of a new X-Men supervillain would ever be.

'The Wolverine' Honed in on Its Genre Influences

The Wolverine succeeded because it was deeply indebted to yakuza and samurai films, most notably the work of Akira Kurosawa. Previous entries in the saga had to conform to a largely consistent tone to accommodate for every member of the mutant team, but Mangold was able to take a wildly different direction to honor the Wolverine storyline by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller that was set in Japan. It wasn’t just a case of using a cool aesthetic as a gimmick; an all-powerful warrior who wrestles with the consequences of violence, Wolverine has much in common with the classic samurai characters from Kurosawa’s films. The inclusion of actors like Yamanouchi and Hiroyuki Sanada, who have extensive training in martial arts and on-screen combat, only made this connection more profound.

By telling a standalone action story set within the X-Men universe, The Wolverine was able to revitalize a genre that wouldn’t have been as popular otherwise. Arguments could be made that MCU films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Ant-Man are indebted to the political thriller and heist genres, respectively; however, The Wolverine has the freedom to play around in the canon and introduce new characters that the MCU never had. Save for a brief post-credit sequence that sets up the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past, there are only a few references to prior entries in the saga. Although it certainly may have been refreshing for longtime X-Men fans to experience such a drastic change of pace, The Wolverine may also have been a great starting point for first-time viewers who didn’t want to do the “homework” of watching the other entries in the saga.

'The Wolverine' Laid the Groundwork for 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'

While theatrically it was still issued a PG-13 rating, The Wolverine was a superhero film aimed at adults, as it dealt with more serious issues about depression, the fallout of nuclear holocaust, and corporate corruption. It was evident that the X-Men franchise has evolved with its viewers, and the success of The Wolverine indicated that the franchise could continue to grow more radical. It’s not a coincidence that after an R-rated cut of The Wolverine was issued on its home video release, Fox greenlit Deadpool as its first theatrical R-rated X-Men film.

The Wolverine laid the groundwork for Mangold to make Logan, which has subsequently been referred to as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. While The Wolverine has been a yakuza film in the X-Men saga’s skin, Logan was an old-fashioned, brutal revisionist western that completed its themes about immortality and the end of the mutant era. Logan became a critical darling and scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, but it's hard to imagine Mangold’s masterpiece existing without the precedent that he had set up with The Wolverine.

