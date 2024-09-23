Netflix is gearing up to work on an upcoming thrilling story that will feature some of the most talented performers working in the industry today. The streaming platform has announced the development of The Woman in Cabin 10, a tale that will follow a journalist aboard a luxury yacht who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard. Everything will change for the protagonist of the story once she's told that the traumatizing event she just witnessed never happened. The Woman in Cabin 10 will be an adaptation of Ruth Ware's novel of the same name.

The cast of The Woman in Cabin 10 will be led by Keira Knightley and Guy Pearce. Global recognition for Knightley arrived once she worked in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Elizabeth Swan. But the talented actress has been showing the range of her talent in a wide variety of projects that include The Aftermath and Anna Karenina. Guy Pearce will be seen on the big screen soon enough thanks to David Cronenberg's latest project. It was recently announced that The Shrouds will premiere in theaters in the United States in the spring of 2025.

Hannah Waddingham and David Ajala have also been recruited by Netflix in order to bring The Woman in Cabin 10 to life. Waddingham is known for her charismatic role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. The wholesome television series will be coming back for a fourth season, after Waddingham used her success obtained in the production as a transition to jump into projects such as The Fall Guy and an upcoming Mission: Impossible installment. David Ajala has been quite busy with his role as Cleveland Booker in Star Trek: Discovery, the spinoff that came to an end earlier this year.

An Adaptation Filled With Talent

Image via Bleecker Street

Netflix decided that the sky was the limit for the cast of The Woman in Cabin 10. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario and Lisa Loven Kongsli will also be featured in the upcoming book adaptation. Mbatha-Raw recently stole the spotlight with her role as Ravonna Renslayer in the Loki television series, taking the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe title to the limit with her smart, villainous tactics. The stage has been set for Netflix to deliver a thrilling drama thanks to the incredible number of stars it has lined up for the film.

A release date for The Woman in Cabin 10 hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.