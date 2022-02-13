The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is almost four hours long. That’s longer than Gone with the Wind, longer than Ben-Hur, longer than Heaven’s Gate. Even Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, with its infamously protracted ending, is forty minutes shorter than The Woman in the House. And that’s saying nothing of the psychological thrillers it’s trying to parody in the first place: The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train both zip by in under two hours, taking care not to overstay their welcome. The Woman in the House, by contrast, overstays its welcome halfway through its third episode.

It might seem dishonest to compare the length of a TV series to the length of a movie. But Netflix, by releasing content in a way that promotes binge-watching, encourages viewers to watch TV shows the same way they watch movies: all at once. Not unlike a casino, Netflix attempts to bypass the part of a person’s brain that tracks time, luring them into a just-one-more-episode mindset until they’ve finished the whole season hours later. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to take a step back and consider what, exactly, Netflix is asking of The Woman in the House’s audience.

It’s asking viewers to invest four hours in a wan, listless slog, a parody of psychological thrillers that underwhelms as a parody and fails as a psychological thriller. The central mystery is a purposefully derivative riff on The Woman in the Window, itself a derivative riff on Rear Window, and adds nothing but convoluted detours and red herrings to pad out the plot. The humor can be charitably called “subtle” and uncharitably called “half-baked,” relying on mildly amusing running gags that never go far enough. Anna (Kristen Bell) drinks from a huge, but not comically huge, glass of wine; the epitaph on her daughter’s tombstone changes every time, but never into anything funny. In order to work, The Woman in the House would need the attention to detail and the gleeful absurdity of Documentary Now!; it has neither. But Netflix wants viewers to spend four hours on it anyway.

Turning The Woman in the House into a movie wouldn’t solve all of its problems. It would still need to contend with its clunky writing, muddled tone, and complete lack of a comic point of view. But it would streamline the plot, cutting the flab and letting it more closely resemble the lean potboilers it’s trying to send up. It would make the vague, archetypal characters more tolerable, since they wouldn’t be spread so thin across eight episodes. Maybe the deadpan background jokes would feel like actual purposeful jokes, instead of the work of a prop master trying to prank Kristen Bell. Most importantly, it would be an inoffensive way to spend two hours, rather than an infuriating way to spend four.

But The Woman in the House is not a movie. The Woman in the House was never going to be a movie. This is the age of Peak TV, after all! While streaming allows TV shows and movies to coexist in the comfort of the viewer’s home, television has consistently dominated the cultural zeitgeist over the past few years. Succession, Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit, WandaVision, Squid Game, Euphoria - these are just a few of the shows that have become household names, shows even your lamest co-worker could chat about for a few minutes around the metaphorical water cooler. There is no shortage of quality movies being released on streaming services, but aside from Don’t Look Up (with its ludicrously star-studded ensemble and its hot-button subject) none of them have been buzzed about like TV shows.

And so, when given the choice to turn an idea into a movie or a series, creators and executives will increasingly choose the latter. Not only are TV shows currently more popular than movies, the idea of television as a lesser artform has long since gone away, with shows like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad regarded as towering artistic achievements. Plus, television offers many creative benefits, such as the opportunity to fully develop characters and explore a setting over an extended period of time; take Mad Men, a novelistic depiction of America in the 1960s that would have been impossible to condense into a movie.

But while television can do things movies can’t, the opposite is also true. Movies can use their shorter runtimes to strip a story down to its essentials, giving the audience a satisfying experience without as much of a time commitment. The Social Network, for instance, might have become a miniseries if it were made today - there could be an episode about Mark Zuckerberg’s issues with women, maybe an episode focusing on the Winklevoss twins - but everything that needs to be there is in the movie. At the same time, movies can take things slow, exploring a mood or an atmosphere free from the tyranny of the “next episode” button. Movies like Nomadland and The Power of the Dog are such engrossing experiences because they don’t have to break their stories up into thirty-minute increments.

Beyond weighty considerations of artistry, there’s a practical truth: some stories only have enough material for a movie. What’s intriguing in a movie can be stretched thin over multiple episodes, and what’s charming can quickly become cloying. A brisk, frothy rom-com is delightful in small doses, but imagine if that rom-com was extended into a full season of television! That’s how Emily in Paris happened - and could humanity possibly recover from another Emily in Paris?

If nothing else, The Woman in the House is a cautionary tale. No matter how bingeable a show promises to be, no matter how much more engagement it might get than a movie, some concepts simply cannot sustain a TV series. It’s naive to think that Netflix cares one way or another about reception: watching The Woman in the House with rapt attention and half-watching it while folding laundry counts the same to them. But remembering the importance of the movie in the age of peak TV will make both mediums stronger - or at the very least, spare viewers from watching Kristen Bell drop another damn chicken casserole.

