The Big Picture The Woman in the Wall is a new thriller miniseries premiering on January 19 on Paramount+ and January 21 on Showtime.

The series revolves around Lorna Brady, a woman haunted by past trauma and the mystery of a dead woman found in her house.

Detective Colman Akande's investigation of Lorna brings his own tormented past to light as they both search for a murderer and Lorna's daughter.

The upcoming thriller miniseries The Woman in the Wall has set its premiere date. It will bow on January 19 on Paramount+, then air on Showtime two days later on January 21. The six-episode miniseries will focus on Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson, His Dark Materials), a woman who still lives with the past trauma of having been put to work in one of Ireland's infamous Magdalene Laundries as a teenager and having her infant daughter taken away from her.

That trauma continues to manifest itself in the form of extreme bouts of sleepwalking - which only deepens the mystery when she awakens one day to find a dead woman in her house. Her story collides with that of Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), who is investigating Lorna for a different crime entirely. His meeting with Lorna only brings his own tormented part to the surface. Together, Akande will hunt for a murderer and Brady will search for her long-lost daughter - but neither may like what they find. The series will also star Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunne, Mark Huberman, Hilda Fay, Frances Tomelty, and Dermot Crowley.

What Were the Magdalene Laundries?

A dark chapter in Ireland's history, the Magdalene Laundries were a system of industrial laundries, primarily operated by the Roman Catholic Church, that institutionalized and enslaved so-called "fallen women". This typically included sex workers, unmarried pregnant women, and women convicted of petty crimes. Once in the Magdalene Laundry system, women were stripped of their rights, put to work without pay, and subjected to horrific abuses. It is estimated that over 30,000 women were imprisoned in Magdalene Laundries since their establishment in the 19th century. With changing social mores and the increased popularity of home washing machines, the final Magdalene Laundry was in operation until 1996. The discovery of over 150 unmarked graves at a Magdalene Laundry in 1993 sparked a national outcry, and began the long, arduous process of uncovering the abuses women suffered at these institutions. The abuses of the system were dramatized in Peter Mullan's 2002 film The Magdalene Sisters.

The Woman in the Wall was created and written by Joe Murtagh (American Animals, Calm with Horses). It was produced by Motive Pictures for Showtime and the BBC. It was executive produced by Simon Maxwell, Sam Lavender, Murtagh, Wilson, and Harry Wootliff.

The Woman in the Wall will premiere on January 19, 2024, on Paramount+, then on January 21 on Showtime. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the eerie teaser for The Woman in the Wall below.