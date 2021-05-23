The Netflix thriller is too silly to be taken seriously, but too serious to be silly.

Early in The Woman in the Window, Anna Fox (Amy Adams) asks her tenant, David (Wyatt Russell), to go check on some moss that’s grown on her glass ceiling. While waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs leading to the roof, an eerie silence grips the room. “David?” Anna calls out before getting startled by a predictable jump scare courtesy of David jumping out of nowhere. After having a quick chuckle at Anna being startled, David mentions that somebody professional would need to look at the roof before emphasizing how “dangerous” this roof is.

Immediately, anyone with ears will perk up like a dog hearing the crinkle of a chip bag opening. Right from that ham-fisted line, it’s clear where The Woman in the Window is going to go. There’s no way the film’s ending doesn’t involve somebody falling through that precarious roof. Sure enough, the film's eventual villain is defeated once he’s tossed onto the roof, where it collapses, sending him spiraling to the ground several floors down. It’s a demise that will register as familiar to most viewers. Not only did The Woman in the Window make the destination of its story obvious, but it also couldn’t even gussy up the destination in pretty new packaging.

The general reaction from critics (and even the film's own screenwriter) has made it apparent that The Woman in the Window is not a very good movie. Despite hailing from lauded filmmaker Joe Wright and boasting a cast so packed with stars you’d think it was a Knives Out movie, The Woman in the Window is a forgettable and thinly-sketched affair. It's a Rear Window pastiche that ends up taking a third-act detour into a Friday the 13th slasher, with a sprinkle of 1990s melodorama tossed in for good measure. The reasons why such an odd mixture doesn’t work, even as camp, comes through in the unimaginative use of a faulty roof: The Woman in the Window is oddly afraid of embracing its own trashiness.

A cynical streak has become a common element across some of modern cinema, even in films that feel like they should be wearing their campiness on their sleeve. The newest Mortal Kombat movie, for instance, couldn’t resist poking audiences in the ribs by having the film’s protagonist observe that whoever came up with the titular tournament “spelled combat wrong!" Something silly cannot just be silly. Out of fear of being dismissed by as not cool or gritty or serious enough, mainstream movies have a bad habit of constantly undercutting moments that could work as enjoyable camp if performed with a straight face.

The Woman in the Window doesn’t have so much a problem with grating self-referential humor as it does committing to being over-the-top. If nothing else, a twisty-turny thriller like The Woman in the Window should at least function as an enjoyable melodrama with preposterous plot twists to spare. Unfortunately, the whole thing is too restrained, perhaps out of fear of alienating mainstream viewers or award season voters, to ever commit to anything truly bizarre. Its desire to be considered as a "Serious Drama" undercuts its more campy elements.

The eventual reveal that the husband and daughter of Amy Adams' character are dead, for example, is telegraphed early on when we never get to see them physically in person. Restricting Anthony Mackie to just a voice on the other line of some phone calls with Fox makes it pretty clear something is up. When the film delivers a mid-movie sequence dedicated to spelling out every detail of the tragedy that led to their demises, it’s just beating viewers over the head with what was obvious in the first act. It’s a big plot twist that doesn’t shock or amaze, it merely bores.

And then there’s the ambiguity over whether or not Fox actually hung out with Jane (Julianne Moore), the wife of Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) as well as whether or not Fox saw Jane get murdered in her apartment. This mystery offers up plenty of opportunities for entertainingly strange developments, or to lean into the madness of Fox, but they never come. Instead, Alistair’s broadly wicked father (which is reinforced right down to casting go-to big-screen baddie Oldman in the role) is not the real villain.

Not since G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra has a film featured such a predictable surprise villain reveal. But of course it's the quiet son Ethan (Fred Hechinger), whose eventual explanation for his murderous behavior is yet another instance of The Woman in the Window hand-holding the viewer through the blatantly obvious.

The Woman in the Window’s tendency to play things too safe, though, means the various supporting characters are severely lacking in the specificity necessary to go full camp. There is no sense of Alistair Russell having any sort of internal life beyond antagonizing Anna Fox and a detective (Jeanine Serralles) serves a similar function. The Woman in the Window is too busy trying to placate mainstream audiences that it never swings for the fences in delivering characters so bizarre they can’t help but make an impression. Only Jane and her repeated profane dismissals of Fox’s home come close to capturing that magic, a feat that’s largely owed to Moore’s enjoyably wackadoodle performance. DittoJennifer Jason Leigh's quippy interjections.

The only moment of real trashy life in this movie, beyond Moore’s all-too-brief performance, is when Fox gets stabbed in the cheek with a gardening tool, which briefly suggests we might be in for the best cinematic garden duel since Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Instead, it’s a blip, a cruel taunting flash of fun before the story plods right along back to that expected conclusion involving the shattering of a glass roof. Indeed, the entire third act — which plays like a slasher movie — brushes up against camp, but never really connects due to the self-serious nature of what's come before it.

Not every trashy movie needs to hit the heights of something like Paul Verhoeven's masterful Showgirls to qualify as good. That’s too high a bar for the average movie to clear. Unfortunately, the problems with The Woman in the Window run far deeper. It’s a film that struggles mightily to drum up the sort of confidence or creativity it needs to even be a passable entry in this subgenre. Worse, it’s a film devoid of any other elements that could help compensate for the lack of trashiness. Too silly to be taken seriously, but too serious to be silly.

