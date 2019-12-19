‘The Woman in the Window’ Trailer Tests Amy Adams’ Sanity

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Joe Wright’s new thriller The Woman in the Window. Based on the best-selling novel, the story follows an agoraphobic woman (Amy Adams) who believes she’s witnessed a murder, but everyone around her questions her sanity.

On the surface, I’m kind of excited for this one, but The Woman in the Window has gone through a lot of production problems and delays, and this trailer makes the story look kind of derivative. It seems like a knock-off of Rear Window mixed with A Simple Favor, but nowhere near as fun as those two movies. Wright’s an interesting director (even his misfires, like Pan, are kind of fascinating) and he’s working with a stellar cast, but I’m not entirely sure this one is going to come together. Even Tracy Letts, who co-stars and wrote the script, said of the experience, “It kind of sucked.” Let’s hope that the movie turned out better than Letts’ time working on it.

Check out The Woman in the Window trailer below. The film opens May 15, 2020 and also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Woman in the Window: