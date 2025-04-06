Barring a few exceptions, the last few months have been quite underwhelming for the horror genre. The curse appears to be continuing this year, with high-profile bombs such as Wolf Man and Heart Eyes getting the ball rolling for The Woman in the Yard to under-perform as well. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Danielle Deadwyler, the movie barely held on to a spot in the top five list domestically in its second weekend, as it passed a minor milestone. It remains the lowest-grossing film of Collet-Serra’s career, during which he has delivered several mid-budget genre hits.

With $16 million domestically, and a negligible haul so far from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul sits at $17 million. The Woman in the Yard only cost around $12 million to produce, which means that it is now in the clear. But it still has a long way to go before its box office performance can be considered respectable. Also produced by Blumhouse, Wolf Man was barely able to scrape past the $30 million mark worldwide some months ago. It cost around twice as much to produce as The Woman in the Yard, which marks Collet-Serra’s return to the genre with which he made his name.

The filmmaker debuted with a remake of House of Wax, which grossed $70 million worldwide. He went on to direct four thrillers starring Liam Neeson, nearly all of which were box office hits. Collet-Serra also dabbled in big-budget tent poles, having directed two films starring Dwayne Johnson — Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. Sadly, both movies under-performed critically and commercially. His last release was Carry-On, which emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2024.

Horror Movies Will Rebound Soon