The latest Blumhouse Productions project from Jaume Collet-Serra, the man behind Netflix's top-debuting movie of 2024, Carry-On, The Woman in the Yard, entered the 2025 theatrical circuit amidst a volatile landscape where most movies are facing poor reception and dropping ticket sales. With that in mind, strong reviews were always going to be key in helping the film find its feet and hopefully earn a successful run in theaters. Alas, that wasn't to be the case, with both audiences and critics alike tending to favor negativity when posing their view on the film.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Woman in the Yard currently holds a poor 43% score from critics, preferred only slightly by the general public, with audiences giving the movie a 45% rating. On Cinemascore, the view held by Rotten Tomatoes users was maintained, with a "C-" grade the worst of all the new US arrivals last weekend. This includes Alex Scharfman's debut film, the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, which earned a "B-", and Jason Statham's brand-new action flick A Working Man, which exceeded expectations and earned a steady "B" grade.

In Jeff Ewing's review of the movie for Collider, he gave The Woman in the Yard an underwhelming 6/10, saying that although it's "an enjoyable experience thanks to Deadwyler's considerable talent and the film's gorgeous images," the film sadly "works less well the longer it's analyzed... and the ending requires a lot of analysis." Ewing concluded, "There's an excellent film somewhere in The Woman in the Yard, but it would take another draft to uncover it from beneath that jet-black burial shroud. Suffice it to say, it's a horror outing that works rather well until it falls apart at the end."

How Did 'The Woman in the Yard' Fare in its Opening Box Office Weekend?