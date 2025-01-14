Blumhouse is a production company mainly known for its brand of horror. Notorious for bringing a number of hit horror flicks to the big screen (including the likes of Get Out, Insidious, M3GAN, Sinister, Us, The Invisible Man, and more), the company is set to bring yet another hair-raising feature this March. The trailer for The Woman in the Yard, starring BAFTA and SAG-nominated actress Danielle Deadwyler, has finally been released. The psychological thriller is set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

The trailer for The Woman in the Yard introduces a family of three living in a rural farmhouse. Then a woman dressed in black from head to toe suddenly appears in their yard, delivering an unsettling warning. No one knows who she really is and how she got in their yard in the first place. One thing they know about the woman in the yard is that she knows something they don’t, and the closer she gets, the more dangerous it becomes. The upcoming horror feature is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is no stranger to the darker side of cinema. The filmmaker, whose latest feature film release is Netflix’s Carry-On, has helmed horror and thriller titles like House of Wax, Orphan, and The Shallows, among others.

Who Else Is in ‘The Woman in the Yard’?

The upcoming film, written by Sam Stefanak, also stars Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby, Peyton Jackson, and Estella Kahiha. In addition to starring, Deadwyler also served as one of the film’s executive producers alongside director Collet-Serra, with Jason Blum as one of the producers. The official synopsis for The Woman in the Yard reads:

“Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son and 6-year-old-daughter, alone in her rural farmhouse. Then one day the woman takes form in their yard. Ramona assumes the woman is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone.”

Last year saw the emergence of various hit and acclaimed horror movies. However, 2025 is already shaping up to be another fruitful year for the genre. While the recent trailer release for The Woman in the Yard promises a bloody good time, there are also plenty of movies to look forward to this year, such as Sinners, The Monkey, The Black Phone 2, Saw XI, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Thread: An Insidious Tale, the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, M3GAN 2.0, 28 Years Later, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Wolf Man. Other horror features that are expected to be released this year include Presence, Companion, Heart Eyes, Vicious, and Drop.

The Woman in the Yard hits theaters on March 28. You can watch the trailer above.