The royal life is as interesting and dramatic as it looks. But as viewers, we never get the whole picture. Throughout cinema history, many filmmakers have taken it upon themselves to offer an in-depth insight into the world of kings, queens, and kingdoms. From the Roman Spartans and Greek Gods to the British and Shakespearean monarchs, we have seen movies come and go from all parts of the world, but only a few were worthy of the buzz and appreciation that followed.

It was also a huge opportunity for actors and actresses to portray the role and make the world witness their genius. Roles like that of Elizabeth II were portrayed by several actresses, and a new perspective came with each representation. Above all this, movies featuring a kingdom with a great monarch do well in theaters and the audience as it gives us a glimpse into the tumultuous history of our ancestors.

'Elizabeth' (1998)

The most prolific star in British history is also their greatest ruler. Her life appears to be the subject of a new film or television adaptation every other year. Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judy Dench, and even Bette Davis have all performed her role. But Cate Blanchett's portrayal is unique in some way.

She portrays the fury, anger, and pride of being a "Virgin" Queen better than any other actor. She was born into a world that despised her and had a mother whose name had been tarnished. Yet she succeeds in becoming the monarch who does not require a man to instruct her on how to rule and who guides Britain into its "golden age."

'The Woman King' (2022)

The Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that guarded the West African kingdom of Dahomey against the 17th to the 19th century, is the subject of the 2022 American historical epic film The Woman King. The movie, set in the 1820s, features Viola Davis as a general who prepares the following generation of soldiers to battle their enemy. It is based on a narrative Dana Stevens co-wrote with Maria Bello and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Additionally, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega appear in the movie.

On September 9, 2022, The Woman King had its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. On September 16, 2022, Sony Pictures released the movie in theaters in the US. The movie garnered favorable reviews after its festival premiere, with reviewers praising its actors, especially Davis, and the action choreography.

'The King’s Speech' (2010)

Putting aside award-season politics, The King's Speech is a fantastic cinematic achievement that offers an intimate look at the most turbulent period of King George VI's (Colin Firth) life as he struggles with his responsibilities as king and his speech impediment.

Both the citizens of post-World War II Britain and contemporary viewers can identify with Firth's legendary portrayal. The British King must declare war on Nazi Germany in the film's climactic sequence for the sake of his people, and he must do so with the utmost clarity and conviction of the British resolve. Only because of his heroic efforts to overcome his speech impediment was he able to accomplish this significant historical event.

'The Favourite'

Image via Fox Searchlight

No prior knowledge of the actual Queen Anne of the 18th century is necessary to relate to, enjoy, or be disgusted by, Oliva Colman's portrayal of the gout-stricken monarch who had 17 miscarriages that we know of and reigned an empire. The monarch is at the heart of a love triangle with Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), a lifetime friend and counselor, and Abigail Hill (Emma Stone), Sarah's recently arrived cousin at court. This complex web of interpersonal drama is characterized by Anne's acute insecurity and the disproportionate power she holds. One of the zaniest and most entertaining court period pieces ever filmed is the consequence of the strange, taut drama.

The Oscar-winning performance of Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite brought up the female characters' unattractive, revolting, or feral traits in nuanced, complicated ways—and was subsequently praised for their work.

'The Man Who Would Be King'

Danny (Sean Connery) and his closest friend Peachy (Michael Caine) become involved in the affairs of a local tribe for which they would battle in the John Huston classic. The people believe Danny must be a god since he doesn't bleed after Danny's armor deflects an arrow during the conflict: he must be a god who descended from Sikander the Great because the emblem on his undershirt matches that of the legendary warrior king Sikander. He starts to believe it himself until all the village's adversaries submit to Sikander II and begin to honor him.

Danny, a former British officer, serving under Her Majesty, follows in the footsteps of many Rudyard Kipling heroes. He is in colonial India, and when he is proudly British, he performs at his best.

'Ran'

Tatsuya Nakadai plays the King Lear-esque character Ichimonji Hidetora in the Japanese epic Ran. For his three sons, he has carved out a kingdom, and he foolishly divides the kingdom between them as he retires, prompting a civil war.

He truly makes terrible decisions as a leader, leaving a legacy of destruction and anarchy. But in Akira Kurosawa's final masterpiece, he makes for an interesting character study.

'300'

King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) is considered the archetypal badass for lost causes. Yes, it's true that the actual Leonidas probably didn't battle 7-foot mutants at Thermopylae or symbolize the collective "West" in Frank Miller's strange vision of Western civilization versus a fantastical rendition of the "East."

Whatever your opinion of the film's peculiar historical and political viewpoints, Butler's star-making performance is one of the most memorable and metic in recent cinematic memory. For God's sake, he will fight 200,000 Persian soldiers wearing nothing beachwear: "Tonight, we dine in Hell!."

'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Since its premiere, Ridley Scott's crusader epic, Kingdom of Heaven, has gained somewhat of a cult following. The far better director's cut has become a huge seller for those seeking an engaging cinematic impression of a haunting moment in the history of the Holy Land despite being a box office failure. And it still seems to be relevant today as it did a thousand years ago.

The sight of Baldwin IV: The Leper King's (Edward Norton) silver and jeweled mask may be the most shocking one in the movie. Based partly on the real-life individual, Norton's Baldwin is a tragic philosopher king whose early demise and physical abnormalities are just as significant to his legacy as his capacity to establish a peaceful détente with Kurdish Sultan Saladin (Ghassan Massoud).

'The Lord of the Rings' (2001 - 2003)

Aragorn, Heir of Isildur (Viggo Mortensen) of The Lord of The Rings, is a genuinely excellent hero, and his worth is demonstrated by his long sacrifices and friendship with his brothers. His steadfastness won over skeptics like Boromir (Sean Bean) and the hopeless like Théoden, King of Rohan (Bernard Hill), making him the only human you'd probably trust with the Ring of Power instead of Frodo.

In three movies, he decimates an entire nation's worth of villains and takes humanity from its lowest point to its pinnacle. He has been courting his Lady Elf for around 60 years while chastely waiting for her hand in marriage. He's a great guy who deserves more recognition than simply his Elessar hat.

'The Duchess' (2008)

Georgiana Spencer, Princess Diana's great-great-great-great aunt, made headlines for her marriage to William Cavendish, the Duke of Devonshire, long before Princess Diana, Duchess Kate, and Duchess Meghan were enthralling the world with their royal love affairs.

Spencer, who rose to power in the late 18th century and was portrayed by Keira Knightley in the 2008 film The Duchess, was far from having a storybook marriage. Rather, the demands made on the young English socialite to have a male heir would make their loveless union even more intolerable.

