After Black Panther released in 2018, audiences all over the world were captivated by its beautiful landmarks and rich culture. Despite it being a superhero movie it was an epic story of an African leader who had the wisdom of a King and the courage of a warrior. It was the first time a major motion picture had really captured the legacies of African history and should therefore be no surprise that it was heavily inspired by the legends we see in The Woman King. The film is based on the true events of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the late 18th century, a flourishing state in Western Africa that was invaded by colonists. The story centers on Nansica a famous woman king and leader of a female army whose fierce leadership helps to defend their homeland from enslavement.

The trailer has already made quite the impression and generated a lot of excitement, showing snippets of highly-intense action scenes and fearless women whose stares would certainly make anyone's blood curdle. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood whose other directorial works includes Love & Basketball and The Old Guard, and features a tremendous cast whose performances will transport moviegoers from the dark rooms of their local theater to the enchanting landscapes of Africa.

The Woman King is scheduled to release on September 16.

Viola Davis as General Nansica

Viola Davis stars as General Nansica, the formidable leader of an all-female army known as the Agojie. She must train the next generation of young fighters as their kingdom faces a colossal threat of European invasion.

One of the most revered actresses working today, Davis is not only a Juilliard graduate but the only African-American who has received an Emmy, Tony, and an Academy Award. She is most notable for her work in The Help, Doubt, Prisoners, Suicide Squad, and Fences, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Viola Davis is also set to star in the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie about Nike and the basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-80s, and how together they created one of the most iconic sneakers of the 20th century. She has also been linked to an upcoming movie based on Terry McMillan’s novel I almost forgot about you, as well as a Harriet Tubman project on HBO. Davis will also play the lead villain in Lionsgate's highly anticipated prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Thuso Mbedu as Nawi

Thuso Mbedu plays an ambitious young girl called Nawi, who is newly recruited into the army and must learn how to become a true warrior. She is a South African Actress who has received countless nominations and awards for her stunning performances. She received an international Emmy nomination for her lead performance in the South African television series Is’Thunzi, but she is probably most recognized for her work in the award-winning Amazon Original series The Underground Railroad.

John Boyega as King Ghezo

John Boyega portrays the real-life King Ghezo whose tumultuous reign over the Kingdom of Dahomey lasted from 1818 to 1859. Unlike Davis' character, he seems to be overly hesitant about fighting to protect his kingdom, fearing the idea that they may have to go to war.

Boyega is a British actor with Nigerian roots, mostly known for his performances in Attack the Block, Detroit, Pacific Rim, and the Star Wars sequels, Boyega has built an impressive body of work, making him one of the most talented new actors of his generation.

Other John Boyega projects to look forward to are Gavin Hood’s The Test, a thriller based on Sylvain Neuvel’s novella, and a sequel to Attack The Block in which we will see Boyega reprise his role as Moses.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Santo Ferreira

Most known for his work as Hardin Scott in After, and After We Collided, as well as a young Tom Riddle in Harry and the Half-Blood Prince, Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Santo Ferreira. He is a young man from Europe who arrives in Africa as a part of its colonization and will most likely be a major antagonist of the story.

Another upcoming movie to expect from Fiennes Tiffin is an intense drama called The Man in the Box. It is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Moran, about a Jewish Doctor that is hidden by an Austrian family during the second World War.

Lashana Lynch as Izogie

Lashana Lynch is a British actress whose most notable performances are Rosaline Capulet in the ABC drama Still Star-Crossed, Maria Rambeau in the MCU’s Captain Marvel, and most recently as the new agent 007 in the James Bond movie No Time To Die. Lynch will play Izogie in The Woman King, one of the members of the Agojie. As well as The Woman King Lynch will also star in The Outside Room opposite Vanessa Redgrave, an upcoming movie based on a Marlene Van Niekerk novel.

Jayme Lawson

A Juilliard alumni, Jayme Lawson is probably best known for her work in Farewell Amor and the more recent The Batman, as the mayoral candidate for Gotham City, Bella Real. In The Woman King, Lawson will play the wife of John Boyega's King Ghezo. With only a few acting credits to her name, Lawson has already carved out a promising start to her career and audiences can expect to see her in the upcoming movie Till. The movie is based on the true story of Emmett Louis Till, the young boy in 50s Mississippi who was brutally killed after he was accused of offending a white woman. Lawson will be playing Myrlie Evers, a civil rights activist.

Other notable mentions include Sheila Atim as Amenza, Adrienne Warren as Ode, and Masali Baduza as Fumbe, three elite warriors of the female army.

The Woman King will hit US theaters on Friday, September 16.