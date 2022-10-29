Audiences will soon be able to witness the acclaimed historical epic from the comfort of their homes as The Woman King is set to be released on digital platforms on November 22. Following its debut on digital, the film will make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD and hit shelves on December 13.

The film's home media release will come with over an hour of behind-the-scenes content for fans to experience, such as interviews, an exclusive look at the film's production in South Africa, and insight into the cast's training process for their roles. Additional bonus content for the film includes a filmmaker's commentary alongside auditions from Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi. The film will also include several featurettes such as "A Caterpillar’s Destruction," which focuses on Viola Davis, who plays General Nanisca, alongside other features such as "Representation Matters," "WOMAN/WARRIOR," and "Storytellers." With plenty of bonus features included in the home media release of the film, audiences will want to check out the movie again when it releases on digital and Blu-ray later this year.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) directs the film with its screenplay written by Dana Stevens, who developed the story alongside Maria Bello. Davis and Mbedu star in the movie alongside Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Sheila Atim (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After), and John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Alongside starring in the film, Davis also produces the project with Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon, and Maria Bello. Peter McAleese serves as an executive producer of the film.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022

The Woman King debuted exclusively in theaters earlier this year to critical acclaim, receiving a 94% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 99% audience rating, with praise for the film directed at its action-packed spectacle and cast performances. So far, the film has earned $63 million at the domestic box office, with an overall total of $83 million globally. With the acclaimed movie making its way to home media, audiences can re-experience the cinematic spectacle all over again.

The Woman King will be released digitally on November 22 and on physical media platforms on December 13. Check out the official synopsis and trailer for the film below.