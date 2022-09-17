On the back of an A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences and some enthusiastic reviews, director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King is coming in higher than expected with an anticipated $18 million three-day debut, following $1.7 million from Thursday previews and $6.8 million on Friday. The $50 million historical drama, starring and produced by Viola Davis, had a resounding premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and was projected to open between $13 million and $16 million.

Women and Black audiences were the dominant demographic on opening day, accounting for 60% and 59% of the total turnout, respectively. Sony is hoping for churchgoers to boost numbers on Sunday, potentially increasing the film’s lead at the top spot of the box office charts this weekend.

Prince-Bythewood is coming off of Netflix’s well-received action film The Old Guard, and The Woman King — about a tribe of all-female warriors in 19th century Africa — is receiving praise for its action choreography and the performances of its cast, particularly newcomer Thuso Mbedu. Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson wrote in his review, "The Woman King is a film that has the confidence to be completely sincere in both the sharp moments of humor and the stunning battle sequences.”

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022

Last week’s number one film, the buzzy horror title Barbarian, slipped to the number two spot but held remarkably well. Barbarian is expected to drop just 38% — the average horror film will fall by over 60% in its second weekend — for a sophomore bow of $6.5 million after a $1.96 million Friday. The film’s running domestic total is now over $21 million, which validates 20th Century Studios smart decision to give it a theatrical release, based purely on its quality.

Pearl, director Ti West’s second film of 2022 — a prequel to X, which debuted in March — is looking to claim the number three spot with an estimated $3.3 million after a $1.3 million Friday. This is lower than the $4 million that the horror film was projected to make going in to the weekend, and also lower than the $4.3 million that X made in its opening weekend earlier this year. But the reviews have been just as enthusiastic, if not more so. A24 is certainly betting big on West, having recently announced that a third installment in the trilogy — MaXXXine — is in development. For context, X concluded its theatrical run with over $14 million worldwide against a $1 million budget, not to mention the ancillary VOD revenue.

Searchlight’s period comedy caper See How They Run, featuring an ensemble cast led by Sam Rockwell, is looking at a $2.7 million debut weekend after a $1.08 million Friday. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but 20th Century Studios will be keeping an on how the film performs, considering that it has its own period mystery caper — director David O. Russell’s significantly more high-profile Amsterdam — lined up for an awards-friendly release soon.

Sony’s summer hit Bullet Train claimed the fifth spot with an estimated $2.6 million in its seventh weekend, after a $700,000 Friday. With over $96 million domestically, the film seems to have just enough fuel left in the tank to crawl past the $100 million mark. The Brad Pitt-starrer has passed the $200 million mark internationally.

After nearly a month of inactivity, the box office is finally showing signs life — although this weekend is pacing to be the fourth-lowest of the year. Next weekend will see the release of director Olivia Wilde’s controversial Don’t Worry Darling. You can watch our interview with Davis and Mbedu here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.