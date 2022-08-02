The Woman King has released a new image that provides another intimate look at Viola Davis as General Nanisca in Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic The Woman King. In the image revealed by Empire, we see Nanisca in all her Dahomey glory with a torch in hand and an alert look on her face. One gets a good look at the costume design by Gersha Phillips that makes quite an accurate depiction of the traditionally worn weaved top, and printed skirt, complete with two swords, and golden jewelry. The shell beads are strategically used on the top and in the neck piece Davis is wearing, and one can see the attention to detail down to broad stitches spread across the garment.

The Woman King is based on the true events that took place in the African Kingdom of Dahomey. Set in the 1800s the movie follows a female warrior group called Agojie, also known as Dahomey Amazons, who go to war to save their homeland. The film focuses on their general Nanisca and an ambitious recruit, Nawi played by Thuso Mbedu. Together the warrior women "fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they have lived for.”

For Davis, the movie is a testament to the intention to bring forth the stories about a group that has been marginalized for far too long, “This movie is my response to that,” she told Empire. Adding, “This movie is not even my respectful response to that. It is an illustration of the insurmountable beauty, strength, vulnerability, femininity, and absolute power of the dark-skinned Black woman. It’s our way of redefining who we are. And I believe from the first moment you enter this movie, you will see that in a very beautiful way.”

The Agojie women were a force to reckon with protecting a kingdom that was considered one of the most powerful states in Western Africa. However, they faced a challenge in fending off the European invaders who were ruining their land and enslaving their people. We’ll see General Nanisca, leading her newest warriors to face the challenge head-on. Davis reveals,

“I think it’s very hard to train a group of young women to suck up their vulnerability in order to fight. To dig deep and find that warrior spirit that understands you have to fight for something bigger than yourself – and that it may cost you your life. That was difficult for me.”

The Woman King will premiere during the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival and will hit theaters on September 16.