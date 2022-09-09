The Woman King is undoubtedly Viola Davis's most anticipated project of the year. With its release date barely a week away, more exciting news has emerged. Audiences will get the opportunity to watch Davis' General Nanisca battle her way to sustaining the culture of her people in glorious IMAX. If any story deserves to be experienced with the heightened realism that IMAX offers, it is obviously one about real-life events. That said, The Woman King will only be shown on IMAX screens for a limited period of one week beginning September 16, when the movie will make its premiere in theaters. Tickets are currently on sale so make a hurry and grab yourself a front-row seat.

Accompanying the exciting announcement is an IMAX theater poster of The Woman King. The exclusive artwork poster has front and center the back-view of General Nanisca adorned with traditional African cowries. She's seen carrying her battle sword across her shoulders, a weapon we can imagine will inflict great terror on her enemies upon sheer sight. The poster also features a mini portrait of her leading her all-female army called Agojie. The portrait is cast against a backdrop of what seems to be a battlefield. The words "A Warrior Becomes A Legend" is written across the poster.

Ahead of its hotly anticipated theater release in a week's time, The Woman King will make its world premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival which opened yesterday September 8, and will run through to September 18. We can expect more updates on the movie as the festival progresses. Other films to be screened at the 47th TIFF are Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut On the Come Up, Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age drama Brother, among others.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 'The Woman King' New Image Shows Viola Davis in All Her Dahomey Glory

The Woman King is written by Prince-Bythewood and Dana Stevens (City of Angels, What About Brian). The former will serve as the director. In addition to Davis, the cast includes John Boyega who portrays King Ghezo, a ruler in 19th-century West Africa. Others are Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Check out the official synopsis, poster, and trailer below: