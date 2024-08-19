The Big Picture The Woman King is the first epic blockbuster to feature leading women both in front of and behind the cameras.

The movie boasts a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and features impressive fight scenes.

Viewers are drawn to the film due to Viola Davis's performance and its celebration of Black womanhood.

It's been a while since war epic The Woman King debuted in theaters, but this week Prime Video subscribers showed up to make it clear that some best-reviwed titles tend to resurface from time to time. The movie hit #8 at the streaming platform over two years after it first came out, and some viewers are just now getting to know about the real-life story of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and the Agojie — the all-female warrior unit that inspired Black Panther's Dora Milaje.

The Woman King is a feat. The epic blockbuster is the first of its kind to feature women in the lead — both in front of and behind the cameras. The story chronicles the training and day-to-day activities of the Agojie, girls who are submitted to severe training in order to grow into fierce warriors who protect the West African kingdom of Dahomey. The story takes place in the early 1900s, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood had to make a miracle out of the $50 million budget in order to make The Woman King feel and look like the epic blockbuster that we see onscreen.

The movie became exceedingly popular among both critics and non-critics. The audience score of The Woman King on Rotten Tomatoes is a whopping 99%, which suggests that viewers greatly responded to it. Now, the popularity of the movie on Prime Video underscores that response, and the movie has the chance of earning another wave of fans as people research its story and get swept up in its fantastic world — and also discovering all the controversies related to the historical events presented in the movie.

Why Is The Woman King So Popular Right Now?

One of the elements that drew viewers is the presence of Viola Davis in the lead. The Oscar winner is among the most-popular actors in the world. She was recently in Air and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Aside from Davis, the cast also features incredible talent like Lashana Lynch (The Marvels), John Boyega (They Cloned Tyrone), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Sheila Atim (All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After trilogy). The screenplay was written by popular actor Maria Bello (NCIS) and What About Brian creator Dana Stevens.

Davis' performance was one of the most praised aspects of The Woman King, but critics also singled out that the movie is a "vibrant, restorative celebration of Black womanhood in all its glory" (Clarisse Loughrey from Independent) and that it boasts "impressive fight scenes that are athletic but realistic" (Tim Grierson from Screen Daily).

You can stream The Woman King now.