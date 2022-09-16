Hot on the heels of its well-received world premiere at TIFF, Gina Prince-Bythewood's new historical epic, The Woman King, opened today in theaters. Before officially opening, the film made $1.7 million at the box office during Thursday night's preview screenings.

The Thursday night previews for Sony’s new film began at 3 p.m. and were playing in 3,271 theaters. The film is expected to further expand during the weekend launch into 3,765 total theaters across the United States. The Woman King is projected for a $12 million domestic opening against its budget of $50 million.

Even better for The Woman King is that there’s limited competition in regard to wide releases coming this weekend. A24’s Pearl, a prequel to Ti West’s X, is the other major player that will have a wide release coming. Running the Bases and God’s Country are the other two wide releases this weekend. But Searchlight’s See How They Run, Focus Features’ The Silent Twins, Kevin Smith’s Clerks III and Confess, Fletch — which will get a limited theatrical and PVOD release before premiering on Showtime late next month — will all be receiving limited releases this weekend. Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, a true audiovisual experience, and a documentary about the one and only David Bowie, is receiving the most interesting limited release of the bunch. Moonage Daydream will receive an exclusive one-week IMAX limited release and will play in 170 IMAX locations this weekend before expanding into standard format theaters the next week.

Image via Sony Pictures

The Woman King has been a critical success. It holds a 94% approval rating from critics based on 99 reviews and a 99% approval rating from audiences as of the time of this writing on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson gave the film an A- rating, praising the humor, Prince-Bythewood’s direction, the performances and battle sequences in his review.

Set in the 1800s, The Woman King follows the all-female warrior unit, Agojie, which protected Dahomey during the 17th to 19 centuries. The film is directed by Prince-Bythewood and was adapted from a screenplay that was penned by Dana Stevens (City of Angels) and features an all-star ensemble including the likes of Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Woman King is in theaters now. Check out our interview with stars Davis and Mbedu below: