Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Woman King. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King received extensive media coverage before its release. Marketed in the “remarkable true story” category, the tale of an all-female brigade of literal freedom fighters in the 19th-century west African kingdom of Dahomey had clear intentions tied to its promotional materials. This was going to be a snapshot of black and female strength, and a celebration of the two as they intersect. But trailers and such invoked worry, seeming to suggest that amongst the film’s theses would be that its subjects could be just as bloodthirsty and vengeful as the counterparts who get criticized for the same temperaments. While the desires of defense and liberation were clearly the preemptor for the violence, snippets offered up before the film hit theaters suggested that it reveled in its own brutality and machismo, potentially undermining the social commentary that it wished to provide. But upon viewing how the film unfurls, it appears that these flags were staked intentionally, planted in the ground by Prince-Bythewood and crew just so they could make a show out of yanking them out. The characters begin blind to the nature of their own violence, but the film finds success because it has its characters realize their flaws.

Who Are the Agojie?

A code of ethics accompanies the audience's introduction to the Agojie, Dahomey's women warrior collective that seeks to abolish the overwhelming slave trade and oppression that cripples their kingdom's people. Preached by the highest voices in the order, like leader Nanisca (Viola Davis), and echoed by the ones who hope to someday join that pantheon, the warriors advocate for the strengthening of both mind and body. The physical training needed to win admittance into the Agojie is inherent, literal strength, and toughness is needed to succeed in combat. But more interesting is how the Agojie preaches the hardening of will and spirit, a state they claim is achieved through the suppression of emotion and relinquishing of all human inclinations.

As warriors, especially female ones who believe they have to heavily outperform their male counterparts to prove themselves, the Agojie train their own minds so emotions like love, compassion, and pain have no room to operate. Those admitted into the militia are not allowed to have lovers or children. The new recruits are told that members of the Agojie are not allowed to display emotion. Those who laugh are scolded, those who cry are punished, and natural responses to happiness and pain are reprimanded until the soldiers become little more than machines built for fighting. Competition is valued over comradery, as the goal of emancipation is thought to arrive once the desire for success eclipses human nature. The freedom of their people is what they are fighting for, but they believe that to achieve it they must abolish it from their ranks.

The Agojie see strength as synonymous with victory. They see their success tied to how effectively they can conquer their foes, and how dominantly they can impose their will. Stories are passed around the town in which they are stationed of how they drink the blood of their enemies. They decapitate the heads of those they have killed and flaunt them atop stakes. The Agojie fight for emancipation, but they enact their vengeance through bloodthirsty dominance and celebrate their own violent escapades. Dehumanization manifests itself both in their practices and their actions, making it easy to praise their cause but difficult to fully defend their procedures. But as the film progresses and character development churns, the Agojie begin to fight for something rather than against someone.

Image via Sony

Nawi Questions the Ideals of the Agojie

A young recruit, Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), is the first domino that causes this misguided warrior code to topple. She is strong in every way that the Agojie does not want her to be. Yes, she has the immense desire to prove herself that her evaluators applaud, but she also has the gall to challenge their longstanding values, and the confidence to do it to their faces. She questions why the Agojie are not allowed to have husbands and children when the male Dahomey warriors are. She allows herself to have fun during drilling sessions by blowing up the heads of training dummies, enraging her superiors who wish to keep the workouts militaristic. She chooses to assist others instead of following instructions on multiple occasions and then cites her value of friendship and compassion when leadership seeks to punish her. Nawi exhibits strength in so many ways but her superiors perceive them as indicators of weakness. That is until her persistence chips away at their consciences until they realize the false pretenses under which they had been operating.

Suppression of Pain and Trauma

One of the beliefs that the Agojie seems to abide by is the suppression of pain. Each member of the warrior collective seems to come from some past trauma, seeking refuge from their wounds. They have suffered rape, enslavement, torture, familial deaths, and countless other unspeakable pains. And, as a community of survivors, they find solace in each other's company and their ability to fight back against that which hurt them. But they often suppress the trauma, drowning it in a sea of vengeance instead of trying to confront it. It stews under each of their surfaces, often left undisclosed to the rest of the Agojie as it quietly corrodes their consciences.

Nanisca has a recurring dream of a beast hunting her in the nighttime that is a result of this trauma. Many years ago, she was held captive and raped repeatedly by the current head of their enemy kingdom. She has since become the indefatigable and fearless leader that the rest of the Agojie see now, but her past trauma goes unknown to almost all of her disciples and eats away at her soul. She eventually realizes that she shouldn't suppress the pain because there is no chance it will ever leave. The monster that haunts her nightmares is allowed to continue to stalk her because she pretends that it doesn't affect her life. As she allows herself to acknowledge the pain from which she is trying to run from, Nanisca begins to realize that letting it rise to her surface gives her a cause to battle for. She learns to fight not as a way to try and numb the pain but to confront it head-on, and make sure nobody else has to experience it.

Image via Sony Pictures

The Relationship Between Nanisca and Nawi

The film has many subplots that fill out its runtime, but the most potent one is the relationship between Nanisca and Nawi, and the revelation that the former is the latter's mother, conceived from the aforementioned rapes. It's a plot development transparently contrived to raise the stakes of the ensuing action, but it's one that strengthens the film's most robust themes. Nanisca preached the icy demeanor of the Agojie, embodying the stone-faced stone-hearted mentality that the tribe sought to exhibit. But upon realizing that Nawi is her daughter, Nanisca is flooded with conflicting feelings surrounding her own philosophies. She can't help but view Nawi as the product of the cyclical nature of pain. She was birthed out of her mother's suffering, raised in an abusive environment, and eventually left on the Agojie's doorstep seeking a way to combat all that had harmed her.

But the two cannot suppress the love that they have for each other even though it represents generational trauma. Nanisca is forced to reckon with her own coldhearted ideology as a wrench is thrown in it that she can't remain undeterred by. Nawi mirrors her mother's need for repercussion but also embodies the love that Nanisca realizes she should be fighting for. She understands that what she needs is not to vanquish her past but to provide the people that she loves with a future where they don't have to endure the same horrors. She learns that love and pain and all human emotions are not what make people weak, but are what make people strong because they provide a cause that is worth fighting for.

Compassion Is More Important Than Victory

At the beginning of The Woman King, the Agojie are fighting for the kingdom of Dahomey. But as each character grows to become more compassionate and human, they realize that they should be fighting for the people who inhabit the kingdom instead. Individual warriors were taught that the whole is more important than the individual, but as love and care start to infiltrate their ranks, they begin to understand that the whole is only important because it's made up of real people who need to be valued as such. This shift in thinking culminates in the climactic scene, where the Agojie decides to free a few who were captured even though it counteracts the schematics conceived to win the ongoing war. Nanisca and the rest of the Agojie, as they interrogate their own violent tendencies, understand that the battles aren't worth fighting if they aren't doing it for the people who they fight beside. When the characters realize that caring is more important than the isolated concept of victory, their moral compasses become straightened, and that which they should have been fighting for all along is unmasked, leaving the audience with a much more applaudable message about the strength that our own vulnerabilities can provide.