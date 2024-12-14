We know the battle for better on-screen representation for women is seemingly neverending. Just getting them present as characters has seemed traditionally challenging for Hollywood, let alone making sure they're diverse and written in a way that feels detailed and fully realized. If that's how it feels now, imagine how much worse it was nearly 100 years ago during the 1930s, when the still-growing industry was steeped in its original misogynistic power structures. That makes it all the more surprising that, in 1939, MGM made a film with an all-women cast, appropriately titled The Women, that's secretly one of the best comedies of its era.

What is 'The Women' About?

Mary (Norma Shearer) is a happily married society lady who's at the center of a circle of fellow society women who all mingle and gossip among each other, none more so than Sylvia (Rosalind Russell). Sylvia lives for the drama and harbors a dislike for Mary, so when a chatty manicurist spills the tea that Mary's husband is cheating on her with the perfume seller Crystal (Joan Crawford), Sylvia immediately ensures that Mary finds out. Despondent at the irrefutable evidence, Mary tries to confront Crystal, only to be sharply rebuffed, and so she travels to Reno to figure out what to do.

In Reno, she reconnects with her true values and gains different kinds of advice from new allies like the timid Peggy (Joan Fontaine) and the brassy Miriam (Paulette Goddard). Such simple infidelity leads to a surprisingly sprawling web of intrigue, with more surprise backstabbings than a WWII espionage film, where everybody knows which no-good husband is canoodling with which powerful woman. But the pervasive treachery grants the whirling comedy an unexpected pathos, as the film ultimately careens towards a rousing reclamation of the power of true sisterhood.

The Dialogue is the 'The Women's Real MVP

Don't let that sentiment fool you, as the film still thrives mainly off of the dagger-sharp quality of its dialogue, as this is one of the shadiest films ever made. Despite having a rigorously airtight plot, the majority of the film is an excuse to see world-class actors tear each other to shreds with snide relish, firing one-liners with the accuracy of John Wick. The only way the film eludes any feelings of overt cruelty is by having everybody give as good as they get, except for the noble Mary, who's on a character arc where she learns to grow her claws and properly fight back. There's a tongue-in-cheek quality to the bloodsport on display, as shown by the opening credits where each character is compared to a different animal. It tells you early on that this is a film that might get a little nasty and a little tender, but it's all good fun, and that's thanks to the touch of director George Cukor.

George Cukor’s Direction Elevates the Material of ‘The Women'

Renowned for his ability to work with the top actresses of his time, Cukor's direction makes the film zoom past its play-origins and is orchestrated with the wicked tenacity of a Mel Brooks film. Despite that, it's his delicacy when it comes to the interpersonal dynamics that gives the film its dramatic heft, and his allowing each character to shine on their own terms speaks to its feminist credentials. Not only is this a film without a single man in sight, it's one where women get to be portrayed in a much wider spectrum of emotional temperament and archetype than was typical for Hollywood films of that time.

This is best exemplified by how its three leads are all so specific and tailor-made to their particular stardom, with Norma Shearer being a sophisticated and demure valedictorian, Joan Crawford a self-righteous and cunning operator, and Rosalind Russell unrolling a clown show of buffoonery as the obvious cartoon villain. Yet each of them still gets time to shine and time to be seen as vulnerable, self-aware, pitiful, or vicious — that empathy is extended to even the most minor of characters.

Despite the admittedly heteronormative and white-centric limited prism of its time, The Women offers an all-encompassing view of womanhood, one that acknowledges both the inherent compromise of being a woman in the world and the healing power of women standing up for each other and becoming more of their own person. That's more than can be said for the dreadful 2008 remake of the same name, which was somehow actually misogynist and shallow, a far cry from how much the original still feels scandalous and glamorous.

Your changes have been saved The Women Mary Haines, a well-to-do housewife, learns from her gossiping friends that her husband is cheating on her with a shopgirl named Crystal Allen. As Mary grapples with this betrayal, she decides to end her marriage and re-evaluate her life. Set against the backdrop of high society in Manhattan, the film showcases a vibrant cast of women whose lives are intertwined through friendships, rivalries, and romantic misadventures. Release Date September 1, 1939 Director George Cukor Cast Norma Shearer , Joan Crawford , Rosalind Russell , Mary Boland , Paulette Goddard Runtime 133 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

