Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.

You might know director Sebastián Lelio from his previous works, which include the celebrated A Fantastic Woman (2017). The Wonder is adapted from Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. The screenplay is also written by Donoghue herself, along with Leilo and Alice Burch. Joining Pugh is a wonderfully talented cast, featuring familiar names such as Tom Burke, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. Casting for The Wonder was first reported on April 28, 2021, with Pugh being confirmed to play the leading role in the movie. The movie's principal photography officially began on August 12, 2021, in Ireland. Around the same time, news of the full cast was announced.

Now that the film is finally releasing, here’s where and when you can catch The Wonder.

Image via Netflix

What Is The Wonder About?

Image via Netflix

The film adaptation of The Wonder is not much different from Donoghue’s 2016 novel. Taking place in the late 1800s, Nurse Lib Wright sets sail to Ireland for a two-week assignment. She is to visit a poor yet highly religious village and observe Anna O’Donnell, a young girl whose Catholic family claims that she does not require food to live. While O’Donnell’s condition has garnered the attention of surrounding visitors, including a committee that is dedicated to uncovering the truth behind Anna’s condition, Nurse Lib is constantly trying to determine if there’s any medical logic to her condition, or if it’s just simply a miracle of sorts. When reason comes into conflict with faith, you have The Wonder.

Here's the official synopsis:

1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

Is The Wonder Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Wonder is set to premiere in select theaters on November 2, 2022. Previously, the movie had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on September 2, 2022. This was followed by another screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2022. The movie also had a European premiere at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain on September 21, 2022.

Is The Wonder Streaming Online?

Good news! The Wonder will be available for online streaming. If you can’t catch the gripping thriller at your nearest cinema, you can stream it on Netflix from the comfort of your home.

When Can You Watch The Wonder on Netflix?

Get your calendars ready! If you plan on watching The Wonder on Netflix, the movie will be released for streaming on November 16, 2022.

'The Wonder' Review: Florence Pugh Film Pits Science Against Religion | TIFF 2022

Can You Stream The Wonder Without Netflix?

Sadly, that wouldn’t be possible. The Wonder is only available at select cinemas and exclusively streaming on Netflix. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription yet, feel free to check out any one of their four available subscription options: Basic with Ads ($6.99/month - available starting November 2022), Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). Be sure to choose a plan that fulfills all your streaming needs.

Is There A Trailer For The Wonder?

The trailer for The Wonder was released by Netflix on October 4, 2022. The clip introduces Lib Wright (Pugh), who has been sent off to the Irish Midlands in 1862 to watch over Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), a young girl who claims to have not eaten anything for four months since her 11th birthday.

Wright has some suspicions about O'Donnell's health and believes that something is amiss. What was supposed to be a straightforward assignment quickly evolves into something much more sinister, and Wright finds herself attempting to unearth the hidden secrets that may lie dormant beneath the surface of the village. However, the more Wright is persistent in finding the truth, the more trouble she gets into.

