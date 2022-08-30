Netflix has announced the release dates for the titles that will premiere in the Fall and holiday season. Though some of these already had their premiere dates known, several were new revelations. One of these is The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday, September 13, and now, a release date window for when the movie will come to theatres and the streamer has also been revealed.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is based on a 2016 novel of the same name written by Emma Donoghue. The book is the Irish author’s ninth novel and is based on the true stories of “fasting girls”; these were women and girls who claimed to be living on no nourishment for long periods but their belief in God. Perhaps one of Donoghue's most well-known novels is Room, which was adapted into the Oscar-nominated film starring Brie Larson.

Like many other Lelio films, The Wonder centers its focus on complex female characters, and will see Pugh as an English nurse, who is brought in to observe an eleven-year-old "fasting girl" at the heart of a curious phenomenon.

Image via Netflix

Other members of the cast include Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne, and David Wilmot.

The script based on Donoghue’s novel was penned by Lelio and Alice Birch. The Wonder was produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, with Donoghue, Len Blavatnik, and Danny Cohen as executive producers. Ari Wegner served as cinematographer, Kristina Hetherington as editor, and Grant Montgomery as production designer. The production companies behind the 108-minute-long drama are House Productions and Element Pictures.

The Wonder comes to select theatres in November and to Netflix in December. Check out the official synopsis for the historical drama film below: