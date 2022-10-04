This November, acclaimed director Sebastián Lelio, known for films such as Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, returns with his latest project for Netflix. Led by Florence Pugh, The Wonder brings viewers into the relationship between a young girl and the nurse tasked to watch over her. Ahead of the release, Netflix has shared the official trailer.

With muted colors and a voiceover detailing a cryptic task, the trailer immediately signals to viewers that something is a bit off. It's not until nearly one minute in that viewers, and Pugh's character Nurse Lib Wright, are clued into the situation at hand. As the trailer continues, it offers a greater sense of the dynamic between Nurse Wright and her charge, 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy). While Nurse Wright seems confident at first that she can help, Anna poses a much greater challenge than initially anticipated as her faith begins to clash with Nurse Wright's more practical and science-minded approach. Near the end of the trailer, viewers also see that Anna isn't Nurse Wright's only challenge, as those who initially assigned the job seem to have lost faith in her abilities as well.

Based on Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name, The Wonder takes a look at the 1800s phenomenon of the Fasting Girls. It follows Nurse Wright, who's tasked with watching over young Anna after the girl allegedly stopped eating after her 11th birthday, four months prior to when the events of the movie unfold. While the nurse is with Anna, she learns that the girl hasn't eaten because she believes she lives off manna from Heaven, which keeps her plenty full -- and she appears to be in good physical condition. Throughout her time with Anna, Nurse Wright must determine what's really going on with the girl.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Film Pits Science Against Religion | TIFF 2022

The film made its initial debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and was relatively well-received by critics. In his review, Collider's Chase Hutchinson attributed some of the film's intrigue to Pugh's "dynamic performance" and the way in which she keeps viewers engaged with the film. He also ties the film's eerie nature to Matthew Herbet's score, "as it bounces back and forth between sounding like a ghostly whalesong to the tense ticking of a booming clock. It doesn’t hold back from letting this all wash over you, even as it feels like it may drown you in the cacophony of sound."

The Wonder was adapted by Lelio and Alice Birch. Donoghue, Len Blavatnik, and Danny Cohen executive produced. Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe served as producers. The film comes from House Productions and Element Pictures. Additional cast includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne, and David Wilmot.

The Wonder premieres in select theaters on November 2, with a Netflix release slated for November 16. Check out the trailer below: