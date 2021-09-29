"What would you do if I sang out of tune?"

The Wonder Years was a brilliant, coming-of-age television sitcom that won awards and accolades when it originally aired in the 1980s. Since reboots are all the rage nowadays, The Wonder Years is returning to the small screen.

The new The Wonder Years stars Dule Hill (Psych) and Saycon Sengblah (Respect) as parents Bill and Lillian Williams, and Laura Kariuki (The Underground Railroad) and Elisha “EJ” Williams (Puppy Dog Pals) as kids Kim and Dean Williams. Like in the original The Wonder Years, adult Dean will narrate the show. His voice will be provided by Don Cheadle (Avengers). Also like in the original, the show will be set in the 1960s.

When Does The Wonder Years Air?

The series premieres Wednesday September 22, and airs Wednesday nights at 8:30pm on ABC.

Is The Wonder Years Streaming?

Yes! Episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.

What Is The Wonder Years’ Release Schedule?

So far, the network has only offered information on the first two episodes.

Season 1, Episode 1 – “Pilot” – Airs September 22 at 8:30pm ET/PT

As the youngest in the Williams family, Dean is struggling to figure out where he fits in. Between his brother’s athleticism, sister’s popularity, mother’s intelligence and dad’s overall coolness, everyone else seems to have their lane figured out. He decides to pursue his calling as “The Great Uniter” and attempts to organize the first integrated baseball game between his team and his friend Brad’s team.

This episode will also be rebroadcast on Friday, September 24 at 8:30pm ET/PT

Season 1, Episode 2 – “Green Eyed Monster” – Airs September 29 at 8:30pm ET/PT

While Dean reckons with his first taste of heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life are overly empathetic and assume his grief is from mourning current events. Dean milks the special treatment and uses it to his advantage – and his family shows their support for him in their own unique ways; Kim invites him to join her at a local activist rally, while Bill and Dean bond during a fishing trip.

What Is The Wonder Years About?

The official network synopsis of the show:

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Are Any of the Original Cast/Crew Involved In the New The Wonder Years?

Yes! Fred Savage, who starred in the original The Wonder Years as Kevin Arnold, returns to the new show as an executive producer. He also directs the pilot episode.

Although not specifically part of The Wonder Years, several former cast members are making guest appearances on other ABC comedies. On Wednesday October 13, Dan Lauria, who played Jack Arnold in the original series, will appear on The Goldbergs at 8pm. A new episode of The Wonder Years will air at 8:30pm, followed by an episode of The Connors, guest starring Savage, at 9pm. The night rounds out with Danica McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper, on an episode of Home Economics at 9:30pm

