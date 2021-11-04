The Wonder Years reboot premiered in September 2021. In the opening scene of the pilot, the narrator, a grown-up version of our main character, Dean, tells the audience “There was a presidential election that created a racial divide, and there was a flu pandemic that they said would kill a million people around the world. But it was 1968... and that's the state our country was in.” With that, the show makes it clear from the very start that times haven’t changed all that much and immediately makes this story relatable.

The original series ran from 1988 to 1993. Fred Savage, star of the original series as Kevin Arnold, serves as one of the directors and executive producers on this reboot from Saladin K. Patterson. Patterson, a veteran producer of such hits as Psych, Dave, and The Last O.G., took the original idea of the series of an adult character narrating his youth in the ’60s, but this time with an all-Black cast set in Montgomery, Alabama. The show has already addressed the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the effect it had on the family, the community, and the world. But with this show taking place in 1968, it's a sure bet that viewers will be seeing more historic events unfold on the horizon. Here's a look at the cast and their characters from this ABC hit reboot.

Dean Williams (Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams)

In his first major role, EJ Williams plays Dean, who is struggling through his formative years. Much like Kevin Arnold in the original series, Dean is surrounded by a loyal group of pals as he pines for his crush while he and his family try and survive the ever-changing world. Williams shows the maturity of a veteran professional as he carries the show on his shoulders and makes Dean a protagonist truly full of wonder.

Adult Dean/Narrator (Don Cheadle)

As in the original series, Dean’s story is narrated by the older version of himself, which in this version, is voiced by storied actor, Don Cheadle. Cheadle, a Grammy and Golden Globe Winner as well as an Academy Award and Emmy nominated actor, has a long list of credits dating back to 1984 from the Oceans films to Hotel Rwanda. His most famous role, as of late, is James Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the older version of Dean, Cheadle can look back with perspective and warmth at the good memories and the missteps of his youth as only one’s older self can.

Bill Williams (Dulé Hill)

Dulé Hill is best known for his starring roles in Psych and The West Wing, and his recurring roles in Billions, Suits, and Doubt. He is also a well-known Broadway tap dancer and has starred in The Tap Dance Kid and Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk. Hill plays Bill Williams, a part-time musician/part-time professor, but most importantly, he's a dad who is super cool which makes it easy to see why Dean admires him. Although Bill’s signature vibe is to keep things calm in the household, it is clear that Bill and his wife are worried 24/7 if their eldest son, Bruce, who is currently serving in Vietnam, will make it back alive. Based on the source material of the original series, it’s easy for viewers to share the Williams family's anxiety.

Lillian Williams (Saycon Sengbloh)

Also a Broadway alum, Saycon Sengbloh is a Tony-nominated actress for the Danai Gurira play, Eclipsed. Earlier this year she played Aretha Franklin’s older sister, Erma, in Respect and has also had recurring TV roles on Scandal and In the Dark.

As Dean’s mother, she is quite the progressive woman, especially for the 60s in Alabama. She works for the Department of the Treasury and has to balance being the smartest woman in the room with the fragile egos of her coworkers. In a particularly sentimental storyline that includes a “Take your child to work” day, Dean is able to see for himself what a hard-working, trend-setter his mother truly is and finds newfound respect for her.

Kim Williams (Laura Kariuki)

Best known as JJ/Lightning in the CW’s Black Lightning, Laura Kariuki plays Kim Williams, Dean’s older sister. Kim is the middle child of the Williams family and has become the temporary oldest sibling while brother Bruce is in Vietnam. Dean looks up to her and she happily accepts the responsibility of being a role model but also wants to teach him about the world that their parents are trying to hide from him. She’s dating a Black Panther and is torn between her safe home life and wanting to join the revolution.

Cory Long (Amari O’Neil)

Amari O’Neil has had small guest roles in TV shows since 2015, with his most recent in SneakerHeads with Wonder Years co-star, Allen Maldonado. O’Neil plays Cory, Dean’s (somewhat) loyal best friend and the son of Maldonado’s character, Coach Long. Corey and Dean have a falling out in the first few episodes but as most 12-year-olds do, they make up quickly to show the audience that their friendship is stronger than just one silly fight.

Brad Hitman (Julian Lerner)

For being so young, Julian Lerner has an impressive list of credits. Most recently he appeared in the HBO film The Many Saints of Newark and is one of the lead voices in the PBS Kids show Alma’s Way. Lerner plays Brad Hitman, one of Dean’s best friends who also happens to be white. Even with the tension surrounding their recently desegregated school and unspoken anxiety between their parents, Dean and Brad rarely, if ever, notice that they’re from two different worlds.

Keisa Clemmons (Milan Ray)

Everyone remembers their first crush. For Dean, it’s Keisa, his unrequited object of affection that even 40 years later he can’t forget. Their friendship is charming and subtle, and Ray’s portrayal makes it easy to see why Dean is enamored with her. Keisa is played by newcomer, Milan Ray, who has had roles in Troop Zero and Charm City Kings.

Coach Long (Allen Maldonado)

Allen Maldonado has been acting since 2002 in a variety of films but is probably best known for his recurring roles on You’re the Worst and Black-ish and his main role on The Last O.G. In The Wonder Years, Maldonado plays Coach Long, the boys' baseball coach, Corey's dad, and Lillian’s co-worker who may or may not have an inappropriate crush on her.

Milan Marsh, Charity Jordan, Andrew Tull, and Barbara Hawkins-Scott also appear in recurring roles.

