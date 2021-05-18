ABC’s The Wonder Years teaser gives us the first look at the classic sitcom reboot, now featuring Don Cheadle as its narrator. It’s a short teaser but filled with the positive energy and good humor that made the first The Wonder Years so memorable.

The teaser brings all the ‘60s energy, with scenes of Elisha “EJ” Williams riding a bike, playing baseball, and getting embarrassed at school when a girl looks at him. While we see the child, we can listen to Cheadle as the adult remembering his early years. With a cover from “With a Little Help From My Friends” playing in the background, Cheadle says that “It’s the little things you remember all your life. Your first hit. Your first kiss. The first time your dad let you know that he sees you. Well, I still hadn’t had the other two, but boy, did that third one feel good!”

The original Wonder Years ran through six seasons, from 1988 to 1993. Now following a Black family, The Wonder Years reboot promises to bring back everything that made the original show into a timeless classic, with enough change to keep the series fresh.

The first show tackled social issues such as the Vietnam War, and by focusing on a Black family the reboot should raise its own questions, such as structural racism in the ‘60s.

Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki, and Saycon Sengbloh join Williams as the new family of The Wonder Years, while Fred Savage, who played the lead in the original show, is back as executive producer and as director of the pilot. There’s still no release window for The Wonder Years, but as ABC reveals more about the show, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

Check out the first teaser for The Wonder Years reboot below:

