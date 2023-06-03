In an announcement that included Wednesday night comedies Home Economics, and The Conners, ABC had announced last year that original series, The Wonder Years, would be returning for a second season. However, after what must have seemed like a torturous delay for fans of the show, the series which ended its first installment in May 2022 is set to premiere on ABC on June 14. Ahead of the series' return, the network has released a new trailer, and it promises more laughs, a ton of guest stars ahead of what would be the most wonderful summer yet.

The highly-anticipated trailer of the original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s. With 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) being the perspective from which the story unfolds, the trailer kicks off at the most exciting time for kids the world over – the end of the school year and the beginning of summer. Fairly quickly, the tone for the upcoming season is rapidly being set as there will be a ton of laughter while set in a time period where a lot of social change is beginning to unfurl. Good old family disagreements are on show as are the complexities of relationships while growing up. One thing is certain. The summer of '69 is going to be the most amazing one yet for young Dean.

The Wonder Years is developed by Saladin K. Patterson, and it is a reimagining of the Emmy-winning retro series of the same name. The series will tell Dean's mostly humorous recollections of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. The Wonder Years will shine a spotlight on all the ups and downs that come with that experience including the friendship, laughter, pains and lessons that emerge throughout the journey. On the show to give viewers some Chris Rock in Everybody Hates Chris vibes is Don Cheadle who is attached to the series as the narrator.

Image via ABC

The Wonder Years Cast and Guest Stars for Season 2

Joining young Williams as part of the cast are Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. As previewed in the trailer, Season 2 will see a number of exciting guest stars including Donald Faison (Psych, Scrubs), Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Call Me Kat), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale, The West Wing) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident). The season premiere will see Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash, 2 Dope Queens) appears as Jackie, the infamous sister of Sengbloh's Lillian Williams.

Legendary R&B artist Patti LaBelle will join for a number of episodes as Dean's parental grandmother, Shirley Williams. LaBelle's sweet character is also the church’s choir director who is equally equipped to show a different side when the choir members don't hit the right notes.

Season two of The Wonder Years, premieres Wednesday, June 14th on ABC, with all episodes of the season available for streaming on Hulu the next day

