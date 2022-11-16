Disney fans have a new look at Mickey Mouse's next adventures as Disney+ has released a new clip of the upcoming special The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse. The clip begins with Mickey (Chris Diamantopoulos) in a crowd of characters at a harvest festival. A statute is then unveiled of the worst farmer ever: Culpepper Mouse. Culpepper was one of Mickey's ancestors, and the resemblance in the statue is pretty uncanny. The statue shows Culpepper in a confused pose, wearing a dunce cap. Mickey is then hurt when he sees the crowd booing and throwing pumpkins at the statue of his relative.

In the clip, Goofy (Bill Farmer) approaches Mickey, and loudly asks him "Ain't that mouse your ancestor?" The crowd then stops throwing their pumpkins and looks at Mickey. After an announcer at the harvest festival asks Mickey if he'll be able to redeem his family's legacy or mess it up like Culpepper, the crowd laughs at Mickey and throws their pumpkins at him instead. Mickey then grabs Goofy and runs away before the crowd, including Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo), can get any more jabs in.

A trailer for the special was released by Disney+ in October, showing that Mickey, Donald, and Goofy will be joined by Minnie Mouse (Kaitlyn Robrock) and Daisy Duck (Tress MacNeille). The special will follow Mickey trying to redeem his family's legacy, which leads to him growing the biggest pumpkin that the town has ever seen. However, this leads to him creating pumpkins that come to life and attack the town.

Image via Disney+

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse is part of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series, which premiered on Disney+ in 2020. Three other specials from the series have been released this year, focusing on winter, spring, and summer. The series is a revival of the Mickey Mouse television series, which aired on Disney Channel from 2013-2019. This version of Mickey Mouse appears in the Walt Disney World ride Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opened in March 2020. A version of the ride is scheduled to open at Disneyland in 2023.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on November 18. The previous three specials are currently available to stream on the service. In the meantime, check out the clip from the upcoming special below: