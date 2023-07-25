The Big Picture Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" features a star-studded cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, and Dev Patel.

Filming for the project started just a week after its announcement, and it marks Benedict Cumberbatch's first collaboration with director Anderson.

The film will be released on Netflix, following the streaming platform's acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company, and it will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The adaptation of books for on screen consumption has been an entertainment industry practice since way back when. With usually an already established fan base, and a good source material, filmmakers weave their creative genius into re-imagining already familiar storylines to attract new audiences while keeping the old guard. The latest to join the long line of book adaptations is Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short story The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The film's cast boasts a star-studded lineup and the first image seeks to drive home that point.

The image shows a quintet of men standing, with Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).- who stars in an undisclosed role, wearing a suit flanked by a pair of doctors (played by Richard Ayoade and Dev Patel)and another pair in the background. The central piece of the jigsaw for the plot of this film centers on the adventures of Henry Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch), a wealthy man who soon becomes disenchanted with his life after he learns its true value. This revelation he gains comes by his decision to steal a book which allows him see through objects and also predict the future. The story will then see Sugar evading the henchmen of a certain Mafioso, crafting new identities while establishing orphanages around the world with his wealth.

Filming began on this project just one week after it was announced in January 2022. The adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be Cumberbatch’s first film working with director Anderson. Having acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company for $686 million, Netflix will have the film streaming on its platform. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be the second of Dahl’s works to make it to the streaming service following the 2022 release of Matilda the Musical.

The Cast and Runtime of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Alongside, the aforementioned Kingsley, Cumberbatch, Patel, and Ayoade, the call sheet for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is draped with stars all round. They include Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Rupert Friend (The French Dispatch).. The adaptation will see Anderson reunite with frequent collaborator Robert D. Yeoman who will serve as the cinematographer. Kasia Walicka-Maimone is listed as the costume designer for the project. Seen by many as one of Hollywood's iconic filmmakers, Anderson had previously revealed the runtime for his upcoming short film while stating the reason for a streaming release. “Because it’s a 37-minute movie, it was the perfect place to do it because it’s not really a movie," the director said. "You know they used to do these BBC things called ‘Play for Today’ directed by people like Steven Frears and John Schlesinger and Alan Clarke. They were one hour programs or even less. I kind of envisioned something like that.”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival this September. Check out the image below: