The Big Picture A new image from the set of Wes Anderson's upcoming film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar shows Benedict Cumberbatch and Ben Kingsley receiving instructions from the acclaimed director, creating anticipation for fans.

The film, set to premiere on Netflix on September 27, follows a man who meets a mystic with the ability to see without using his eyes and decides to use the power to cheat at gambling.

The star-studded cast also includes Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, and Ralph Fiennes, adding to the intrigue of the mysterious story.

As Netflix prepares for the imminent release of Wes Anderson's next project, a new image from the set of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, showing the filmmaker working with two of the movie's most recognizable faces has been shared by Deadline. While the film won't be seen as a part of Netflix's catalog until September 27, the attention to detail that can be appreciated in the image should be enough to create anticipation in the heart of any fan of Anderson's.

Benedict Cumberbatch will play the titular character, while Ben Kingsley will play Imdad Khan. The two actors are the ones seen in the new image receiving instructions from the acclaimed director, in what promises to be one of Anderson's most interesting projects to date. The premise of the movie follows a man who meets a mystic capable of seeing things without using his eyes. Instead of looking for a noble purpose for the skill, the man decides he will use the power to cheat at gambling, taking money from many establishments while pretending it was a matter of chance.

While the film will premiere on Netflix by the end of the month, the project held its first screening earlier in September during this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival. Anderson is known for taking his time to tell his stories, but The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will only have a runtime of forty minutes, making it one of the shortest projects in the career of the filmmaker. Nevertheless, the fate of the two main characters is about to be revealed, as one man deals with skills he doesn't fully understand.

Who Else is Starring in Anderson's Next Film?

Over the course of his career, Anderson has trained audiences to expect only the best talent in the industry to appear in his stories, and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is no exception. This time around, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, and Ralph Fiennes, who will be portraying Roald Dahl in the movie, will also be a part of the movie's lineup, rounding out the cast of the mysterious story. It remains to be seen if the answers that will be revealed are the ones the main character is looking for, or if something more sinister is at play in the short film.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes image from The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on September 27: