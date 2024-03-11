The Big Picture The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More will premiere as a single anthology on Netflix on March 15.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Henry Sugar, learning special abilities to win money at casinos.

Wes Anderson's signature style shines in the anthology, with a star-studded cast including Ralph Fiennes and Dev Patel.

In some cases, too much of a good thing can create more harm than good. But when the good thing in question turns out to be The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, it could be hard to say no to Netflix when the company says that Wes Anderson's four short films will now be launched as a single anthology. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More will premiere on March 15, giving audiences a chance to see Anderson's latest work based on the popular Roald Dahl novel. The streaming platform previously released the four stories separately, but after this week, they can be found in the same place.

Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed the titular character in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which followed a man who learns special abilities from a clairvoyant guru in order to win money at casinos. But Poison, The Swan and The Rat Catcher compliment the story while showcasing the director's signature style. After the release of Henry Sugar's tale, Netflix launched the other three short films on their own. But thanks to the upcoming presentation, the titles will be found in the same place within the platform's catalog.

Wes Anderson is used to casting a wide variety of recognizable names in his productions, and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More wasn't the exception. Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley join Cumberbatch in the anthology, as the titular rich man uses the best of his skills to trick numerous casinos from all over the world. While Henry Sugar started to learn the ways of the clairvoyant with selfish intentions, the journey that led him to eventually master his powers showed him that there was more to life than hoarding cash. The short film was also produced by Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson.

Roald Dahl's Influence on Wes Anderson

Close

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and the three short films that were released after it show how much Wes Anderson cares about Roald Dahl's work and the legacy the writer left behind. But the Netflix productions weren't the first time Anderson took the time to bring one of Dahl's stories to life on the screen. Years before he started working on the development of Henry Sugar's journey, the director helmed Fantastic Mr. Fox, a stop-motion film featuring voice performances from George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Jason Schwartzman.

You can check out the official announcement for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More below, before the anthology premieres on Netflix on March 15: