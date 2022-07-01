Showtime has announced the cast of their new comedy piece, The Wood, the new project is based on the 1999 feature film of the same name directed by Rick Famuyiwa (The Chi). The newly unveiled cast is packed with star quality, including members of the original cast.

The Wood is a romantic comedy that looks to explore the challenges faced by young people as they navigate and understand the dynamics of dating and friendship. It is a film that looks into the changing suburb that is Inglewood in LA and the lives of three young Black men. All three men are born and bred in the City of Champions, and they seek to strike an efficient balance across the trifecta of fatherhood, ambition and loyalty to one another. They soon find themselves questioning whether they are drifting apart or pulling closer as a unit. The Wood will showcase the humor and desire with which young Black men and women seek to find a path through life while not forsaking love.

Per Variety, Showtime’s new project will have the likes of Richard T. Jones (CSI: Miami) and Tamala Jones (Booty Call) return to reprise their roles as Slim and Tanya respectively from the original film. Other members of the main cast to star in the film will include Karen Obilom (Doom Patrol), Vince Staples, Essence Renae (Bosch: Legacy), Xavier Mills (Grief) and Melvin Gregg (American Vandal).

RELATED: Showtime Orders ‘The Wood’ Pilot Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Based on 1999 Omar Epps Film

The film which some have referred to as a coming-of-age film will see a modern spin put on a tale from the past. The original film was co-written by Famuyiwa and Todd Boyd. For director Famuyiwa who was raised in Inglewood, the story takes on a personal edge. He will executive produce the film alongside Justin Hillian who will also write the script. Paramount Television Studios will handle production.

Read the synopsis of The Wood below: