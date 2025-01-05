Jason Statham and David Ayer hit the honey pot with their 2024 action film The Beekeeper, which buzzed with high-octane stunts, a stellar supporting hive, and just enough playful sting to become a huge favorite among Stathamites. Naturally, expectations were sky-high for their next collaboration, Levon's Trade, which has now reportedly been renamed A Working Man. However, some new developments have fans a bit let down, even if the movie still sounds like it has all the makings of another hit. Sadly, fans are going to have to wait a bit longer as the film, which was set to release this month, has now been delayed by a few months.

Set for release on March 28, 2025, through Amazon MGM Studios, A Working Man will see Statham return to the big screen in an R-rated thriller written by Ayer and Sylvester Stallone. The script is based off Chuck Dixon's novel Levon's Trade and sees Statham as Levon Cade who, to the surprise of nobody, has to track down and dispose of those in charge of a deadly criminal conspiracy.

The film reunites Statham with Stallone, who created his iconic Lee Christmas character for The Expendables franchise and wrote Statham’s underrated 2013 action film Homefront. This marks their fifth collaboration. The supporting cast is also something worth keeping an eye on, featuring Jason Flemyng, Michael Peña, David Harbour, and Maximilian Osinski, among others. After Statham and Ayer's last work together, it's us who should be excited to see another skull-crushing, bone-crunching piece of action cinema that we could watch again and again.

What is 'A Working Man' About?

Cade is a former black-ops legend who’s turned his back on his violent past to lead a quiet life working construction and raising his daughter, but when his boss's teenage daughter goes missing, Levon is pulled back into his old life. His investigation reveals a sinister criminal conspiracy that threatens to destroy his hard-earned peace. The movie’s official description teases a gritty, action-packed ride that seems tailor-made for Statham’s talents:

"Levon Cade (Statham) left his 'profession' behind to live a simple life working construction and spending time with his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. Levon’s hunt for the missing college student takes him to the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life."

A Working Man opens on March 28, 2025. Stay tuned for more.