Jeff Goldblum returns next year to uncover more mysteries in our ordinary world. The World According to Jeff Goldblum brings the second half of Season 2 to Disney+ on January 19. To close out a season in which Goldblum played with puppies, dabbled in magic, and hunted monsters, he's exploring mysteries closer to home. Namely, he wants to find out more about why birthdays are important to us, what makes the perfect backyard, and who are all the different, varied groups that ride motorcycles.

Like the first half, which debuted back in November for Disney+ Day, the second half of the season includes five new episodes, each of which involves Goldblum learning about a new subject and joining up with new people and old friends in the process. He spends his time with scientists learning how to solve the toughest puzzles, a backyard community garden that provides for its neighbors, and an all-women biker club that shows him stereotypes aren't always accurate. The concepts he explores this time around are building blocks that make up our everyday world, only taken to their absolute extremes.

Goldblum's globe-hopping National Geographic series caught fire back in 2019 for Goldblum's deep dive into the everyday concepts we don't normally think too much about. It also helped that it was hosted by Goldblum, an internet favorite the world over and an enigmatic host more than willing to share childhood stories and experiences as he ventures from coast to coast. The show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy back in 2020 for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is produced by Nutopia, the company behind other celebrity-headed nonfiction shows like Welcome to Earth with Will Smith and the upcoming series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Goldblum and Keith Addis executive produce alongside Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, and Arif Nurmohamed for Nutopia and Matt Renner and Chris Kugelman for National Geographic. John Hodgson acts as a co-executive producer.

Check out the full episode list for the second half of Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum below. The season comes to a close on January 19.

