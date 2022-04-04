Coming-of-age films often follow a similar arc: the protagonist’s innocence is ruptured by a dramatic reckoning of some kind (be it puberty, adulthood, or parenthood), a process that always results in a new (and often improved) sense of self. But two recent movies offer more lyrical, meandering takes on this familiar story. Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World (2021) and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II (2021) are more interested in the nature of change than fashioning orderly descriptions of it. They iterate their protagonists’ stories through plot twists and retellings, including seemingly small details that rear their heads much further down the line. In their own ways, these films seem like meta meditations on the import of stories themselves: how we craft them, what they mean to us, and what we can do when they start to unravel.

Initially, it seems like the literary structure of The Worst Person in the World is intended to make sense of a messy life. At the beginning of the film, we see title cards that explain the story is segmented into 12 chapters, a prologue, and an epilogue. In the prologue, a female narrator talk-tracks short scenes that form a rapid chronicle of Julie’s (Renata Reinsve) early twenties, as she tries to settle into an adult career. She tries medicine—first surgery, then psychology—followed by photography. Then she finds a boyfriend through the Oslo art scene: older, semi-famous cartoonist Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie).

Image via NEON

After watching the prologue, it’s easy to assume we’ll spend the rest of the movie following Julie’s journey as an artist, watching the development of her relationship with Aksel. But as the film’s chapters progress, Julie bifurcates and changes.

RELATED:How 'The Worst Person in the World' Favors Self-Love Over Romantic Love

By telling the story in discreet chapters, Trier and co-writer Eskil Vogt give Julie permission to experiment and diverge; the narrative follows her, not the other way around. Rather than choose a path, Julie tests them out. In Chapter 2, Julie walks into a stranger’s wedding party and spends the night with Eivind (Herbert Nordrum). Though they don’t cross the final physical line into infidelity, they spiral into a strange intimacy, drinking, dancing, and then, more bizarrely, smelling each other’s sweat and watching each other pee. The chapter is called “Cheating,” which begs the question: what is cheating? Where is the line? What Julie and Eivind do doesn’t include sex, but it feels like betrayal all the same. She never tells Aksel.

Chapter 4: cut to Julie celebrating her 30th birthday at her mother’s house. Julie stares at photos of her grandmothers. The narrator follows the line of great- and great-great and great-great-great grandmothers, recounting where they were at Julie’s age: married, with children, and in one case, nearly dead—the life expectancy at the time was only 37. This last quip reveals Trier’s (and Julie’s) obsession with the passing of time. Julie is less concerned with personal fulfillment or family than she is with the idea of progress. She’s made it clear that kids are not a priority; she doesn’t want them with Aksel. Julie has a sense that she wants to leave a mark on the world, but she’s so concerned with how fast it’s happening and how well she’s doing it that she can’t even figure out what it is.

Image via Sundance

This is Julie, straddling a love triangle, unsure who to choose—Aksel, Eivind, or herself. New possibilities emerge (in Chapter 5, a long scene is dedicated to an imaginary romp through the city with Eivind) while other doors close (in Chapter 10, Julie learns Aksel has pancreatic cancer). But for all Julie’s idiosyncrasies or purported flaws, Trier never demonizes his heroine. He walks alongside her as she grows up. He allows her to change on her own terms.

If The Worst Person in the World shows Julie navigating the multitude of decisions that will shape her future, The Souvenir: Part II shows its Julie (played by Honor Swinton Byrne) reckoning with past choices. This sequel is a natural progression from The Souvenir (2019), director and writer Joanna Hogg’s first installment, which focused on Julie’s relationship with an enigmatic older man, Anthony (Tom Burke). Like its prequel, Part II is semi-autobiographical, loosely following Hogg’s own experiences. But this time, Hogg turns inward.

In Part II, Anthony is dead. He overdosed on heroin, which Julie says she knew nothing about. In the beginning of the film, we find her shell-shocked in bed at her parents’ home. When she returns to London, she still seems dazed. She wanders into a soundstage, and her silence and stillness are in sharp contrast with the hoopla of filming. She tries to ask fellow filmmaker Patrick (Richard Ayoade) about Anthony, but he waves her off. Life is carrying on without Anthony—and, Hogg suggests, without Julie.

Image via A24

Attempting to take some literal control of her narrative, Julie decides to write and direct a movie about her relationship with Anthony for her film school thesis. The Souvenir: Part II becomes a movie within a movie, with two filmmakers—Hogg and Julie—trying to make sense of their past selves on the screen.

As the production of Julie’s film progresses within Hogg’s, the idyllic and innocent story Julie clings to is challenged on multiple planes. On one level, the cast and crew of Julie’s film starts to poke holes in her vision. Trying to get into character, Garance (Ariane Labed), who plays the female lead in Julie’s movie, wonders about the communication between the characters. “You would talk about it,” Garance says, referring to her character seeing the boyfriend shooting heroin. “You cannot just see that and not talk about it,” she insists. Julie’s voice drops to a whisper. “Well that’s how I did it. That’s how it happened.” There’s a tension here, between Garance and Julie, as well as Julie and her past self. Then the cinematographer has a tantrum during filming. “I’ve lost all track of time…nothing changes. It’s the same every single day. None of us have any idea what’s going on,” he complains, frustration mounting. This reveals the truth of Julie’s story, lived and scripted: it’s redundant and fractionated. The narrative doesn’t make sense, because Julie is still sorting through her memories and feelings. Julie and her film are in flux.

Image Via A24

Meanwhile, Hogg works on the large project of sense-making, capturing Julie’s changes off set. A cut of the Berlin Wall falling (and Julie’s hearty emotional reaction to it) signals progress. Julie escapes to the countryside several times, seeking counsel and solace in her parents’ pastoral home. The film’s volta occurs in one of these rather innocuous, sunny scenes, where Julie is taking tea with her mother (Tilda Swinton). She goes to put a pot (proudly handmade by her mother) on the mantle, but it falls and shatters. Julie becomes overwhelmingly apologetic, seemingly shaken out of her anxious fog.

But Part II is not only about grief or graduating from school, just like The Worst Person in the World is not only about finding a partner or a meaningful career. Julie figures things out, hones her craft, and Hogg’s film accelerates. As they do for Julie in Oslo, doors open. In the final third of the film, we see Julie graduate from school. Her film—a gift for a friend who couldn’t be present—plays in front of an audience. She goes on to direct music videos. Her retrospection has translated into momentum. Julie's story ends with an ellipse; we hear Hogg say "cut" as the credits roll.

In both The Worst Person in the World and The Souvenir: Part II, the meticulous structure and sequencing highlight the iterative nature of the characters’ self-conceptions, pointing to the unreliable nature of their stories—of the shakiness of identities built on something as unstable as memory or fleeting as feeling. This revelation is not a condemnation, but a universal fact of life, the fractal nature of human experience.

But perhaps more importantly, both films frame their protagonists as the designers of their lives—past, present, and future. They are not just along for the ride, even if they feel like it at times. Both Julies are artists, striving, and sometimes struggling, to create the story of their lives in resonant images. This is the paradox of self-invention that both films articulate so well: we can create our own stories, but we might outgrow them. We must keep making new ones.

‘The Souvenir: Part II’ Review: Joanna Hogg Beautifully Interrogates the Space Between Art and Memory

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aleina Edwards (4 Articles Published) Aleina Grace Edwards is a writer and researcher, as well as a former internationally-ranked fencer and World of Warcraft addict. She grew up in Los Angeles and is currently based in Reno, Nevada. More From Aleina Edwards