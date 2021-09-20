After winning the hearts of the public and critics at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, The Worst Person in the World has received a new trailer. Directed and co-written by Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World is the third chapter of the Norwegian filmmaker’s "Oslo Trilogy," after Reprise and Oslo, 31 August.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much about the film, only letting us know that star Renate Reinsve will fall in love with another man and deal with the emotional roller coaster of ending a relationship while she enjoys a new passion. The trailer, however, underlines the incredible reception The Worst Person in the World had after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. Besides being quickly labeled one of the best of the year, The Worst Person in the World also allowed Reinsve to take home a Palme D’Or for Best Actress.

Image via NEON

RELATED:‌ 'Titane' Wins the Palme d'Or as Spike Lee Accidentally Spoils Results at Cannes Awards Ceremony

Directed by Trier from a script he wrote with Eskil Vogt, The Worst Person in the World also stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Maria Grazia Di Meo, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjørnebye, Vidar Sandem, and Herbert Nordrum. The film is produced by Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Thomas Robsahm.

The Worst Person in the World doesn’t have a release date yet. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s The Worst Person in the World’s official synopsis:

The Worst Person in The World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'The Innocents' Review: The Kids Are Not Alright in Superpowered Norwegian Thriller | Cannes 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'Malignant' Is a Great Practical Joke, But Is It a Good Movie? The movie seems designed from the ground up to trick James Wan's fanbase specifically.

Read Next