The sequel to 2020's Becky saw a limited theatrical run just last month, and now, the revenge thriller The Wrath of Becky is coming home with a digital release on Friday, June 16. Taking place two years after the events of the previous film, Lulu Wilson returns as the titular Becky, embarking on a bloody rampage against a group of white supremacist, misogynist terrorists known as the Noble Men (good for her!)

Becky proved to be a sleeper hit, following Wilson as she fights off a neo-Nazi home invasion with nothing but an arsenal of household items and traps that would put Home Alone to shame.The Wrath of Becky doubles down on its premise, heavily influenced by the events of 2020 and an increased presence of far-right hate groups, to give audiences a gruesomely cathartic viewing experience.

Taking over from Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion as directors are Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, who were approached to work on a sequel in December 2021, with Angel also writing its screenplay. In a statement, Angel and Coote said, "There’s nothing like a good revenge film. Maybe everyone feels that way. Or maybe that’s just us, given we’ve both been in therapy for a considerable portion of our adult lives, and need to find our catharsis somewhere. The point is, when we were approached to write and direct a sequel to Becky, we said yes without hesitation."

Lulu Wilson Wanted to See Becky Grow

Returning for the film is of course Wilson as Becky, who reportedly worked closely with the directors to advise on her character. The actor wanted to see the character grow in the space between the films, particularly given that not only is Becky in some of the most formative years of her life, but is also grappling with the trauma from the events of the first film. Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Wilson explained:

"It was important for me to talk to Matt and Suzanne about softening up the character a little bit. I mean, one of the taglines is she’s still really fucking angry. But she is. She doesn’t start there, though, which I think is important because, in the first one, she starts at this crabby, angsty, teenage, very heavy on that. There’s still some of that because when she’s 16, it won’t go away. But it’s two years between the first and Wrath of Becky, and she’s had to do a lot of growing by herself. And learning and navigating all these crazy, very real world, very difficult things for a young woman without a family, without anything."

Upon its release, the sequel was met with positive reception: The Wrath of Becky accumulated a score of 86% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, a 15% increase from its predecessor. When reviewed by Collider, the film was called "the perfect revenge thriller for processing 2020." If you missed the film's premiere at this year's South by Southwest film festival, you'll be able to catch the film when it releases digitally on June 16. Check out the trailer below: