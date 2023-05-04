Becky’s back, and she’s pissed. For our next screening, Collider is teaming up with Quiver Distribution to give Los Angeles audiences a chance to see the sequel, The Wrath of Becky, over a week before its theatrical release on May 26, followed by a Q&A with Seann William Scott (American Pie) and the filmmakers. Written and directed by Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel, and co-starring Scott, this is a gorefest you won’t want to miss out on. Collider is also excited to share brand-new poster art, which you can check out below!

We couldn’t be more thrilled to share this screening of The Wrath of Becky with Collider readers, so if you’re in the Los Angeles area, the screening takes place on Tuesday evening, May 16, at 7p.m. in Beverly Hills. Make plans to be there early because we’re having a pre-reception with food and drink, and Scott and the directors will be in attendance ahead of the post-screening Q&A!

How to Enter for Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you.

Who’s Becky and Why Is She Mad?

The Wrath of Becky is a sequel film to 2020’s gruesome cat-and-mouse horror, Becky. Set two years after the events of the first movie, star Lulu Wilson returns as the titular, blood-soaked young heroine, who now finds herself in the foster care system in search of her own inner peace. After dodging multiple families, Becky begins to rebuild with a kindred spirit, Elana (Denise Burse), but their small town is disrupted when a violent band of men who call themselves the Noble Men, led by Scott’s Daryl, come to town.

The Noble Men arrive to defend their warped viewpoints under the guise of freedom, and when they make a pit-stop at the diner 16-year-old Becky waitresses at, this self-glorified hate group finds themselves emasculated by her unwillingness to humor their heckling. To show this little girl who’s boss, they break into Elana’s home and threaten Becky, kidnapping her dog, Diego. Having been training since her last ill-fated run-in with fragile egos, Becky calls on her inner John Wick and goes in search of her dog, happily taking the Noble Men down one bloody kill after another.

After its world premiere at SXSW and the first movie’s positive reception, the revenge thriller is getting a limited theatrical release beginning on May 26. The Wrath of Becky takes the grisly kills to the next level, and like the first film, which saw Kevin James (Grown Ups) in his first dramatic role, Becky is facing off with another well-loved comedian, Seann William Scott, in a less-than-savory role, giving the movie that same pit-of-your-stomach uneasiness as the first time Becky kicked ass.

To see The Wrath of Becky on the big screen in all its gory goodness, be sure to get your emails in quickly. If you didn’t get a chance to see the first film but want to get in on this event with Scott and the filmmakers, no worries! Becky is available to stream on Paramount+. Check out the new poster and trailer below: