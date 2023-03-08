Collider can exclusively reveal four new posters for The Wrath of Becky, the action horror sequel starring Lulu Wilson as a deadly teenager. Set two years after the events of 2020’s sleeper hit Becky, the sequel will see the titular character getting creative to take out bad guys with regular household items.

The original Becky follows Wilson as a thirteen-year-old girl who becomes a killing machine once her family’s vacation home is invaded by a group of escaped Nazi criminals. Becky shows how deadly traps kids set could be in a hilarious reinterpretation of the Home Alone formula. As a result, the movie is drenched in blood as Becky mows down bad guys using simple items she finds around the house. It’s disturbing, for sure, but highly entertaining, especially for horror fans looking for a fresh concept.

As the new posters underline, the sequel will double down on the concept of a seemingly innocent character becoming an unstoppable killing machine. That’s why each poster has a cute element that perfectly contrasts with the blood spread everywhere. The first poster shows a knitted bear hat drenched in blood under the saying, “Hell hath no fury like a 16-year-old scorned.” The second poster, boasting the slogan “She’s having a bloody good time,” shows a bear trap with a tiny smiling face drawn in blood. The third poster tells fans, “When she’s bad, she’s horrid,” teasing that Becky will use a grenade to dispatch her enemies. Finally, the last poster has a patch with some filthy words written, proving that Becky is “Armed. Dangerous. And really F*** Angry.”

Who’s Behind The Wrath of Becky?

Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote take over the director's chair from Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion for The Wrath of Becky. Angel also wrote the screenplay based on a story he created with Coote. Similar to the original movie, The Wrath of Becky has also cast a classic funnyman as a bad guy, with Seann William Scott taking over the villain role from Kevin James. The sequel’s cast also includes Matt Angel, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, and Kate Siegel.

The Wrath of Becky will have its world premiere at the 2023 South by Southwest film festival. Check out the exclusive new posters, the film's synopsis, and the brand-new trailer below:

