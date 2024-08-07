This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista team up for buddy comedy The Wrecking Crew, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto.

The film follows a loose cannon cop and disciplined Navy SEAL unraveling a conspiracy in Hawaii.

Claes Bang joins the cast as the villain, with script by Banshee creator Jonathan Tropper. Release date TBD.

After two successful collaborations in Dune and See, Jason Momoa will again team up with Dave Bautista in a buddy comedy titled The Wrecking Crew. Bautista himself pitched the idea for the feature in a 2021 X post before Amazon MGM came on board. Since nabbing a director last year in Blue Beatle's Ángel Manuel Soto, the project appeared to have been placed on the back burner with its progress seemingly hampered by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. However, we are now learning via The Wrap that the project is now receiving more attention with a new cast update. Danish actor Claes Bang (The Square) has been tapped for a role in the movie that will pit him against Momoa and Bautista's characters.

Bautista, in his tweet, teased the plot as "a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie." Now, new details per the official synopsis reveal that The Wrecking Crew will follow "two half-brothers — one a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and the other a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista). After 20-odd years of bad blood, they must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.” Bautista originally suggested The Fall Guy director David Leitch to step into the director's chair. However, the role would eventually go to Soto, whose innovative vision for Blue Beatle's origin story earned significant praise. It will be Soto's first attempt at directing an action comedy, which he seems quite capable of given how he was able to fuse a lot of fun into Blue Beatle.

Not much detail about Bang's role has been revealed other than that he will play the villain, which means his character will face off against dual protagonists Momoa and Bautista. The project reunites Momoa and Bautista with Banshee creator Jonathan Tropper who served as the showrunner for the pair's science fiction series, See. Tropper completed the script for the movie right before the WGA strike. His recent writing gigs include scripts for Shawn Levy's new Star Wars movie and Chris Hemsworth's Apple sci-fi The Corsair Code. The Wrecking Crew will be produced by 6th & Idaho’s Lynn Harris and Matt Reeves, along with Bautista, Momoa, and Jeffrey Fierson.

Claes Bang Has a Handful of Projects in the Works

The Wrecking Crew adds to a growing number of Bang's upcoming projects, including Bonjour Tristesse slated to premiere this fall at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. He appeared in a couple of recently released period pieces, including Stockholm Bloodbath co-starring Emily Beecham as well as the Russian fantasy drama, The Master and Margarita, which was released to record box office numbers in Russia.

He will next be seen in the epic thriller William Tell as the titular 14th-century hero famed for his skills as a marksman. Bang currently stars in Apple TV+'s biographical series, The New Look, recently renewed for Season 2, and the crime thriller comedy series, The Outlaws on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM is yet to set a release date for The Wrecking Crew, but stay tuned for updates.