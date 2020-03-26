Exclusive ‘The Wretched’ Trailer Sets a Malevolent Spirit Loose on a Tourist Town

How about some super creepy imagery with your morning coffee? We’ve got the exclusive on the new poster and the trailer for the upcoming IFC Midnight release, The Wretched, and this promo wastes absolutely no time getting to the gory stuff!

The film marks the second go-around for directing duo Brett and Drew Pierce, following their feature directorial debut, Deadheads. The Wretched stars John-Paul Howard as Ben, a teenager who’s sent to live with his father for the summer and to work at the local marina. While there, Ben comes to notice that something isn’t quite right about the tourist town. One disturbing discovery leads to the next and Ben becomes convinced that a supernatural entity is preying upon the neighborhood.

The Wretched enjoyed a lengthy festival run last year, making pitstops at prime genre events including Fantasia in Montreal and the UK’s FrightFest. Browsing through some of those early festival reviews, it seems as though the creature and make-up effects were a standout, and the film’s witchy vibes caught a lot of eyes, too. IFC is barreling towards its planned May 1st release date for The Wretched. Of course we’ll have to wait and see what the possibilities are for big screen showings given the current situation, but IFC plans to get us this movie on VOD and digital on May 1st no matter what.

Check out the poster and the trailer for The Wretched below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Wretched: