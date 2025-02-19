Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat are The Wrong Girls. The duo will star with Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, and LaKeith Stanfield in a new Neon comedy that's already filming. Variety reports that it will be one of the first independent films to shoot in Los Angeles since the devastating wildfires that ravaged the area last month.

The Wrong Girls stars Stewart and Shawkat as two codependent stoner pals; their humdrum lives get upended when they get mistaken for two different people. No other plot or character details are forthcoming, but the title brings to mind Alfred Hitchcock's man-on-the-run thriller The Wrong Man, or its comedy takeoff, the 1997 Dave Foley movie The Wrong Guy. The film is the feature directorial debut of Dylan Meyer, Stewart's fiancée; she also wrote the film's script. It may be the same film Stewart mentioned in an interview in 2023, when she said "Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f***ing stupid." It boasts a strong supporting cast, including Rogen (The Fabelmans), Nanjiani (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary), and Tony Hale (Arrested Development). The film is also set to feature a performance by Philadelphia punk band Mannequin Pussy.

