‘The X-Files’ Animated Comedy Series in the Works, Which Is Weirder Than Anything on the Show

In truly strange news from the already weird world of development, Fox has begun developing an animated X-Files comedy series titled The X-Files: Albuquerque.

TV Line reports that the show will follow an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases that are deemed too ridiculous to merit the attention of Mulder and Scully. It sounds to me like The Office and The Other Guys had a threesome with The X-Files on the set of Breaking Bad.

The X-Files: Albuquerque has received a script commitment from Fox, but it hasn’t received a series order or anything like that yet, so this project is still very much in its infancy. I imagine that the quality of the cast, should one be assembled, will play a factor in whether David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson ever lend the show their voices as guest stars, but as of now, neither is involved with Albuquerque.

The X-Files creator Chris Carter is attached to executive produce alongside Gabe Rotter and writers Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko. 20th Television and Fox Entertainment will produce, while Bento Box will provide animation.

The original series ran for nine seasons on Fox and spawned two movies — and one great soundtrack — before being revived in 2016 for a six-episode 10th season that led to an 11th and final season in 2018. At the time, Anderson suggested she had no plans to ever reprise her role as Scully again.

As a kid, I watched The X-Files from Day 1, but once the show entered its Cigarette Smoking Man years, it totally lost me, and before long, Duchovny became Hank Moody from Californication to me. I had no interest in ever returning to the series, despite enjoying its killer early episodes. I don’t watch too much animation, and when I do indulge, I prefer the adult comedy series on Netflix like F Is for Family and Big Mouth, so I don’t anticipate watching Albuquerque, but you never know. In the meantime, click here for Collider’s ranking of the 25 best episodes of The X-Files.