FBI agents Mulder and Scully have gotten themselves involved in UFO conspiracies and monster hunts, but they even get entangled with the big game on Super Sunday. Not only did The X-Files get the coveted post-Super Bowl TV slot back in Season 4, but it was the same season that unleashed the “Buffalo Bill Curse” with long-standing consequences that have seemingly affected the football team for decades. While it might be difficult to untangle the alien mythology, the truth about how connected The X-Files is with the history of the Super Bowl is known​​​​​​.

This Post-Super Bowl Episode Had One of the Weirdest 'X-Files' Monsters

Image via Fox

Season 4 is an important chapter for the series. On-screen, the storytelling was hitting a peak, with the underrated episode about past lives or the disturbing episode that was banned from re-airing on TV for three years. Off the screen, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny both won the Primetime Emmy for their performances as Scully and Mulder this season; of the pair, Anderson went on to be the solo winner of a Golden Globe. It was also when The X-Files reached the biggest audience of its whole run when it aired right after Super Bowl XXXI.

“Leonard Betts” has Mulder and Scully discover a man who might just be a leap in human evolution. Leonard Betts (Paul McCrane) is an EMT who eats cancerous tumors and whose body is made entirely of cancerous cells — which has given him regenerative abilities. Getting decapitated during a car accident in the opening scene isn’t the end, Betts' headless corpse just needs the time and privacy to regrow his missing noggin. But with the FBI agents on his trail, Betts soon becomes desperate and resorts to murder to keep his secret hidden.

Over 29 million viewers watched “Leonard Betts” after the biggest game of the NFL season. It was a standalone “Monster-of-the-Week” episode without the complicated alien mythology that might have alienated new viewers. In other words, it was the best kind of episode for both long-time fans and new ones, featuring a strange monster that only The X-Files could have come up with. During an autopsy, Scully is scared by Leonard’s head suddenly opening its eyes and mouth, long before TV audiences would see Kathy Bates playing a more lively decapitated head on AHS: Coven. Later in the episode, when Leonard has to self-reproduce himself, how does he do it? The X-Files has Leonard grow a new self from out of his mouth in a painful scene reminiscent of the body horror of The Substance. But the episode’s final twist is even more shocking for how it changed Scully’s life.

'The X-Files' Season 4 Introduced a Major Story Arc for Dana Scully