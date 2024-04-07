The Big Picture The X-Files comic series continued the unresolved alien invasion plotline in a way the TV revival failed to do justice.

Season 10 brought back original mythology and characters while weaving in new, innovative storytelling.

The comics respected the source material, revisited old cases, and ultimately ended with a whimper, but added layers fans were hoping for.

When The X-Files premiered in 1993, it took the world by storm. The Chris Carter-created series was revolutionary in its contemporary (at the time) approach to alien abduction phenomena, government conspiracies, and the paranormal. More than that, we couldn't get enough of David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. But when the show returned in 2016 after being off the air for nearly 15 years, well, fans were largely underwhelmed. Most of the monster-of-the-week episodes were phenomenal, but the mytharc was severely lacking compared to the show's peak. But what made this even more frustrating was that there had already been a continuation of the alien invasion story from the original series, which paid the greater canon more respect than the struggles we saw unfold in the revival. Yes, we're talking about IDW's The X-Files: Season 10 comic books, the superior continuation of the show.

Before Its Revival, 'The X-Files' Continued in Comics

In the years following the 2008 film The X-Files: I Want to Believe, fans waited patiently for a return to the alien invasion plotline seemingly forgotten after the two-part series finale, "The Truth." The original series ended with a warning that on December 22, 2012, the alien Colonists would begin their final invasion of the planet. They would take over, and our heroes could do nothing about it. At least, that's what the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) said right before he was blown to smithereens. Sadly, after years of teasing, a third movie failed to materialize, but fans didn't give up hope. Then, in 2013, it was announced that Chris Carter had teamed up with comic book writer Joe Harris to return to The X-Files for a new, monthly comic book series continuation subtitled Season 10.

Chris Carter served as the comic's "executive producer," while Harris flew solo on writing duties, and the pair brought Mulder and Scully back into an interesting new "post-Wikileaks" world. Each new "episode" delved into either the show's original mythology, an old X-File, or a brand-new case helmed by our favorite paranormal investigators, who return to the FBI after the first arc "Believers." In many ways, the comic returns to the show's original tone from before Mulder was written off after Season 7, and presents itself as being just as mysterious as the show's early years. This proved a strength in the long run and allowed longtime fans who fondly remembered the show's initial popularity to revisit the Mulder/Scully dynamic they were most familiar with while still letting the narrative feel like a "classic X-Files" episode.

With Carter supervising the scripts, The X-Files: Season 10 was off to a great start, and the comic continued to pick up steam. "Believers" kicked it off with a five-issue opener that brought Mulder and Scully back into the limelight after they (and others once assigned to the X-Files, such as John Doggett) were targeted by a mysterious alien-themed group called the Acolytes. This reintroduces the alien mythology from the original show, putting it front and center of the Season 10 story. Of course, the comic didn't only tackle mytharc stories, but that's by far why it's most notable. Soon after, characters like the Lone Gunmen (who were said to have faked their undeserved death after their spin-off show) and the Cigarette Smoking Man were revisited, further reinforcing the show's original tone that had been lost in its later years.

'The X-Files' Comic Mytharc Is More Interesting Than the Revival Version

Perhaps why The X-Files: Season 10 (and the shorter sequel series, The X-Files: Season 11) was so notable is because of the creative way in which it engaged with the show's unresolved alien invasion plot. While the actual tenth and eleventh seasons (aka the revival seasons) were terribly non-committal and often convoluted when it came to the show's mytharc, the comic continuation made its stance pretty clear. Basing itself in pure X-Files nostalgia, Season 10 teeters the line between unadulterated fan service and innovative storytelling. Harris brings back familiar elements and characters from the original series while doing so in unexpected ways that complicate the narrative. Alex Krycek, for example, returns in "Pilgrims," but it's revealed that this is a time-displaced version (we're unsure if it's actually him or a clone of him from before) from long before he was shot and killed by Walter Skinner in Season 8's "Existence." But this is only the tip of the iceberg.

But what could easily be seen as a simple reliance on X-Files nostalgia gets more interesting as Harris weaves together his new mythology. Characters like the Cigarette Smoking Man, Mister X, Deep Throat, and others return from the grave, but we quickly learn that they aren't really themselves––and they're utterly replaceable. These alien-human hybrid clones were created by the actual mastermind behind the New Syndicate that has taken the place of the original conspirators, the psychic prodigy Gibson Praise. If you've forgotten all about Gibson, don't be ashamed because The X-Files largely forgot about him too. Gibson represents the unrealized potential of The X-Files' own mytharc, something the revival seasons never quite grasped. The character had been written off The X-Files during its sixth season because the writers didn't know what to do with him, but here, Harris does a fabulous job expanding on Gibson's post-abduction motives and making him feel like a big bad worthy of a show as important as The X-Files.

While not all of Gibson's plans pan out the way he hoped in the end, his story is still an interesting thread to follow. At the very least, centering the conflict on this character instead of the Smoking Man or Mulder and Scully's long-lost son, William, is partly why these comics were so innovative. By taking The X-Files in a new-yet-familiar direction plot-wise (all while cleverly recapturing the show's tone), the comic creates new power dynamics and conflicts that wouldn't have worked when reviving the original show on screen. Sure, William and the Cigarette Smoking Man remain a part of the initial plot, but neither character is relied upon to complete the narrative. In fact, the comic walks a fine line between retreading familiar territory and saying something new. Sometimes it does the former, but more often, the latter wins out.

'The X-Files' Comics Respect the Source Material and Revisit Old Cases

Of course, the comic can sometimes rely a bit too heavily on nostalgia, but that's largely because the comic's villain is pining for the old days of the show. Yet, despite this, the story isn't drowned in the familiar either. New characters, cases, and current notions of government oversight find their way into this comic book as well, making The X-Files feel modern despite its '90s roots. In our post-truth age, this continuation feels just as relevant as ever, even if it didn't get the attention it deserved during the initial release. Most importantly, Harris gets the character voices right in a way most screen-to-comic stories fail to. It's almost impossible not to hear David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson when reading through Mulder and Scully's dialogue, which is an impressive feat itself.

Even the most outlandish of coincidences in Season 10 still feel true to the show, and Harris uses that to his advantage. The threat of alien invaders––be it via the Acolytes, the New Syndicate, Gibson Praise, or the returning Faceless Alien Rebels––is as prevalent as ever, but the book is careful not to overwhelm us with the intergalactic stakes. If you think I'm being too coy with all the specific details, it's only because you should check these comics out for yourself. Given how the revival officially ended The X-Files on screen, these comics are a more satisfying conclusion, even if the narrative was cut short by forces beyond the writer's control.

For longtime fans of Chris Carter's work, the comic also revisits some of Mulder and Scully's most famous monster-of-the-week cases, namely those involving the Flukeman from Season 2's "Host" and the Peacock family from Season 4's infamous episode "Home." But those aren't the only returns. In the original two-part story arc "Immaculate," Millennium lead Frank Black returns to help Mulder and Scully on a strange case only he can help solve. Frank's return was so notable that IDW allowed Harris the chance to return to the character again in a six-issue Millennium miniseries. In fact, IDW continued to expand its X-Files universe with annual Christmas specials, tie-ins to other comic properties, and The X-Files: Year Zero, which detailed the origin of the X-Files itself. There's something here for every X-Files fan.

The Comic Series Ended With 'The X-Files' TV Return––but It Shouldn't Have

It's tragic that the biggest issue with The X-Files comic continuation has nothing to do with the comics themselves. With The X-Files official revival coming in 2016, IDW announced that they were canceling Harris' continuation "seasons" in favor of a new X-Files comic that took place parallel to the returned series. With six episodes in the first revival season and 10 in the second, The X-Files continued on Fox as if the IDW stories never happened in the first place––which always felt odd given Carter's initial involvement. What was even stranger was that David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson recorded audio dramatizations for Audible (called Cold Cases and Stolen Lives, which are sadly no longer available) that adapted these very comic book stories in promotion of the revival show. Only the show itself ignored them. Unsurprisingly, the televised continuation thrived when telling original, self-contained stories, but was panned by critics and audiences for its misdirection concerning the alien mytharc.

As a result, Harris' climactic finale to his 25-issue Season 10 mytharc was condensed into an eight-issue Season 11, with the final "episode," "Endgames," wrapping it all up in only three issues. The way Harris presents his conclusion gives fans the notion that The X-Files comic continuation is nothing more than an alternate X-Files history. And maybe that's the best way to look at it, as what The X-Files could have been. While the comics weren't perfect, sometimes indulging themselves in too many flashbacks or re-visitations to the original show, they still added the extra layers to The X-Files that fans had been hoping for since the series originally concluded. More than that, Harris threw us a major curveball at the very end that fans wouldn't expect, though, unlike Carter's final revival twist, it feels more in step with fan expectations and the show's overall narrative structure.

The X-Files: Season 11 faded out of existence with more of a whimper than a triumphant clash. It still managed to get the job done in a way that honored the material, but it certainly left readers wishing there had been more. After Season 11 ended, IDW rebooted their X-Files comics brand with a new series penned by Harris simply titled The X-Files, with new cases tying into the revival series. It ran for seventeen issues between 2016 and 2017 and likewise faded into obscurity under the shadow of the returned live-action production. If anything, the conflict between The X-Files comics and the revival episodes makes us wonder why the show didn't go in a different direction. Yes, "the truth is out there," but if we never get to the bottom of it, is it even worth exploring? The X-Files may not have all the answers, but it always had a plethora of questions — which the comics did their best to answer.

