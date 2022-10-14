With Halloween right around the corner, there's no better time to rewatch old episodes of The X-Files that'll make your skin crawl and your blood boil. Across eleven distinct seasons of television and two feature films (not to mention other tie-in mediums), FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) traveled across the country, and eventually the globe, to chronicle the weird and the unexplained. Though they often walked away with more questions than answers, the names Mulder and Scully have become synonymous with the paranormal (namely extraterrestrial phenomena) and continue to invoke that eerie Mark Snow theme music after all these years.

Throughout the series' initial run, The X-Files touched on and honored various horror subgenres from slashers and creature features to psychological thrillers and hillbilly horrors, leaving very few corners of the spooky world untouched by this "believer" and "skeptic" duo. Among the subgenres covered in the series, the Satanic occultist trope was one of the best, if not in quantity than certainly in the quality of the episodes. Although others may qualify, there are two episodes of The X-Files in particular that are noteworthy for their strange blend of demonic witchcraft and, despite the decades between them, seem to follow the same thread: that is, Season 2's "Die Hand Die Verletzt" and Season 11's "Familiar."

Both of these terrifying episodes deal with dark family secrets, demonic influences, local legends involving New England-based witchcraft, and the death of innocents as Mulder and Scully stand idly by, unable to do much more than put the pieces together. "Die Hand Die Verletzt" was written by X-Files legends Glen Morgan and James Wong, who would go on to show-run the second (and best) season of Chris Carter's other spooky series Millennium, and was directed by Kim Manners in his X-Files debut. Manners would go on to direct over 50 episodes of the series, making him one of the show's most prolific directors. But what's truly impressive is how X-Files rookies Benjamin Van Allen and Holly Dale wrote and directed an episode -- "Familiar" -- that conjures up many of these same complicated feelings and twisted ideas over 20 years later.

RELATED: Why "X-Cops" Is the Most Daring Episode of 'The X-Files'

Season 2's "Die Hand Die Verletzt" is one of those X-Files episodes that you can never quite forget. Taking place in the not-so-sleepy fictional town of Milford Haven, New Hampshire, a teenager is murdered after a potential occult ritual is conducted in the forest. As Mulder and Scully investigate the events, they uncover a sinister conspiracy involving local occultists and the demon they worship. Season 11's "Familiar" on the other hand, feels all too, well, familiar. This episode follows the agents as they travel to Eastwood, Connecticut to investigate the death of a young child that Mulder suspects was killed by a hellhound. As they dig deeper into the town's history and the interpersonal relationships between the families involved, they discover that something much darker is afoot than they had otherwise imagined.

Often in fiction, we are introduced to crazy religious fundamentalists who try to control those around them in harmful and often abusive ways, especially their children. Stephen King's Carrie comes to mind, as does The Handmaid's Tale, Under the Banner of Heaven, and even Footloose. In fact, we've seen this in other episodes of The X-Files too, particularly in Season 7's "Signs and Wonders." But, "Die Hand Die Verletzt" takes this concept a step further, and in an entirely different direction. Though we're initially led to believe that the members of the Parent-Teacher Conference are some brand of conservative Christians, that notion is immediately dispelled by the revelation that they actually follow a much darker religion, one where they hail "the Lords of Darkness," namely a demon known as Azazel - a name that might sound familiar to fans of Supernatural or the Denzel Washington thriller Fallen. Though "Die Hand Die Verletzt" doesn't make us wait too long before exposing this truth (it's revealed before the opening credits), it's nevertheless surprising and keeps us on our toes throughout the entire episode.

Similarly, Season 11 writer Benjamin Van Allen twists Morgan and Wong's idea on its head in "Familiar." Playing into our preconceived notions about who the small-town folks of Eastwood are and what they believe, we're lulled into a false sense of security with no obvious suspects. Like in "Die Hand Die Verletzt," it seems like the supernatural forces involved are following the beat of their own drum rather than the lead drummer. Most of the townsfolk are churchgoers, at least on Sundays, and seem to hold to some sort of deep-rooted religious, or at least small-town, convictions of their own. Yet, Anna Strong (Erin Chambers), a parishioner who happens to be the wife of the local police chief, uses a dark grimoire to unleash a demon that kills men, women, and children alike in its wake. It's some pretty dark stuff.

Both episodes excel at using their human antagonists to create strong motives and means for their demonic ones, establishing deep histories of brokenness and pain as the horror continues. PTC member Jim Ausbury (Dan Butler) grew up in the demon-worshipping cult, which goes back in his family seven generations. Ausbury claims that although his ancestors used to sacrifice children to demons, he and his cohorts refuse to follow the same dogma, instead opting to worship Azazel in other ways (though still seemingly involving the shedding of blood in ritual abuse). Because they refused to "worship correctly," the demon arrives in town in "Die Hand Die Verletzt" - which means "the hand that wounds" in German - and kills its slothful and unfaithful disciples.

In contrast, "Familiar" doesn't feature a group of devil worshipers who regularly pray to or summon their dark master. Rather, you learn that Eastwood Police Chief Strong (Alex Carter) had an affair with a local woman, the wife of one of his officers, which drove Anna to summon a demon for revenge, killing the woman's child. Once Anna's revenge began, it was impossible to stop. Much like the occultic PTC members in "Die Hand Die Verletzt," Anna played with fire, which resulted in her own death similar to the Occultist at the end of the third The Conjuring film (just without the bone contortion). As Mulder said to Jim Ausbury years earlier, "Did you really think you could call up the Devil and ask him to behave?"

Of course, the craziness of these episodes doesn't end there. Just like the most compelling of horror movies, there's a lot more that goes on in these two X-Files as they expertly critique our need to "demonize" and vilify people we don't know or understand. "Die Hand Die Verletzt" pushes our emotional boundaries after we witness the teenage Shannon (Heather McComb) hysterically recount her repressed memories of Satanic Ritual Abuse - abuse which didn't occur. After Scully spent much of the episode arguing that persecuting witches and occultists is not unlike the Nazi's own persecution of the Jews, the townspeople's mass hysteria surprisingly turns out to be not too far from the truth.

At a time when Satanic Panic was overtly popular and parents were afraid of heavy metal music and Dungeons & Dragons, "Die Hand Die Verletzt" challenged the common perceptions that occultists overtly peddle these mediums. Instead, Morgan and Wong proposed that these "dangerous" devil worshippers are actually the type of people who sit at PTC meetings judging whether Jesus Christ Superstar would be in "poor taste" for the musical at a high school aptly named after Alistair Crowley. Likewise, while "Familiar" doesn't comment on the Satanic Panic phenomenon, it does analyze mass hysteria and the demonization of individuals. When Officer Rick Eggers (Jason Gray-Stanford) picks up on Mulder and Scully's theories that his son's murder may have been committed by a pedophile, he quickly tracks down a convicted sex offender named Melvin Peter (Ken Godmere), who has a history of dressing up for children.

While "Die Hand Die Verletzt" shows a town afraid of a potential Satanic conspiracy, it doesn't change the townsfolk in any way. Sure, they make comments about kids listening to the "devil's music" and often refer to the "they" who control everything behind-the-scenes in Milford Haven, but the people never get angry, violent, or especially scared. This isn't the case at all in "Familiar." When Officer Eggers catches up to Peter, a whole mob of people forms as he beats the living daylights out of the man (who is innocent of the crime, by the way). Eventually, Eggers executes Peter in front of the entire group, including Mulder and Scully. While you'd think this would end the insanity, Eggers goes on to break into Chief Strong's home to confront him for sleeping with his wife, only to find the demon, disguised as the terrifying children's entertainer Mr. Chuckleteeth, who leads him to Strong. Strong quickly sends Eggers to his grave, but he isn't too far behind him.

Both episodes end with everyone involved, be it the occultists in "Die Hand Die Verletzt" or the Eggers and Stone families in "Familiar," dead by the demon's hand. Each person a proper sacrifice that appeases the dark spirit, and strangely allows our favorite FBI agents to walk away without so much as a scratch - almost as if they were meant to witness these horrific incidents. In fact, the demon that disguised itself as the creepy Mrs. Paddock (Susan Blommaert) even wrote a final farewell note to Mulder and Scully, thanking them for their help in picking off its opponents.

Though these are solid episodes with consistent dialogue between the agents and fascinating cases to be solved, Mulder and Scully don't actually have a lot to do. On the surface, it might seem like that's a bad thing, particularly if you love these two as much as this author, but it isn't. By focusing on so many of the supporting characters, including the monsters themselves, these episodes transcend any particular X-Files season or current character arcs, which (despite a few dated references here or there) gives them a sort of timeless horror feel. If you were to watch one of these episodes after another, you would find that not only do they go incredibly well together, but the Mulder and Scully we follow in the '90s don't feel too far off from the older versions we come back to in the 2010s.

Like watching the original Halloween and then the 2018 film, or the first Scream and then the most recent sequel, "Familiar" is very much a natural continuation of "Die Hand Die Verletzt," just updated for a new time and a new setting, with different characters, a more frightening villain, and new twists to keep you interested and engaged. Though many episodes have had direct continuations in the past ("Squeeze" and "Tooms" come to mind), there are very few X-Files that follow the same supernatural threads while keeping the story fresh and the mystery intriguing, despite not being technically connected.