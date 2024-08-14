The Big Picture New wave of X-Files Funko Pops available for pre-order now, featuring iconic duo Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

2015 collection characters like The Cigarette Smoking Man not included in new release, potential future additions.

A TV series reboot is in the works, with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler involved, with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson open to reprising roles.

The last we saw of The X-Files Funko Pop figures was the release of the original back in 2015 and now, nearly a decade later, Funko has released a new wave of figures which are already available for pre-orders. Unsurprisingly, the updated collection features the iconic duo Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, both of whom the acclaimed series is centered on, as they delve into unsolved unnatural cases.

As fans will recall, the 2015 wave included The Cigarette Smoking Man and the alien, which are unfortunately not added in this new release, but there’s hope for additional figures in due course. Pre-orders for the new X-Files Funko Pops are set for today, August 14th at 12pm ET on Amazon with The Funko Pop! TV: X-Files - Dana Scully priced at $19.95 on Amazon, while that of Fox Mulder is going for $39.95. The former contains a vinyl figure of approximately 4.15 inches tall while the latter is 4.05 inches tall.

What is 'The X-Files?'

Developed by the admirable Chris Carter, The X-Files debuted on Fox in September 1993 and ran until May 2002. During this period, it featured only nine seasons, but a tenth season was eventually created in 2016, consisting of six episodes, with an eleventh one coming up in 2018 thanks to the success of Season 10. Starring in the lead role of the horror series are David Duchovny as Special Agent Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as SA Dana Scully, both of whom received loads of awards and nominations for their stellar performances on the show.

Besides The X-Files TV series, two feature films have been released in the franchise. The 1998 film of the same name and The X-Files: I Want to Believe, released in 2008. Meanwhile, a reboot is said to be in the works with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler developing a series for Disney. Little information has been revealed about this promising project, but earlier in June, Duchovny expressed openness to reprising his role in the reboot, saying, “Let’s see.” Similarly, Anderson hinted at making a comeback in April, saying:

"It's so funny, because for most of my life, since I finished X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and my answer has always been 'No, not gonna to happen, not gonna happen.' But now Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther, and a brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. I think he's a bit of a genius [...] There's a chance it will happen, whether I am involved, is a whole other thing, but in his hands, I am not saying no, because I think he's really cool. And I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin' somethin'."

Pre-orders for the new X-Files Funko Pops are ongoing on Amazon. The X Files TV series is also available to stream on Hulu.

