For six seasons and a movie, The X-Files teased the will-they-won’t-they chemistry simmering between Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny), with teases that had viewers invested in seeing them become an official couple. While it was obvious how much these FBI agents had cared for and protected each other since the first season, their relationship finally changed in Season 7 during what was already a very jam-packed episode: a crossover that wanted to honor a recently canceled series while also having Mulder and Scully encounter a grave threat on New Year's Eve.

'The X-Files' Celebrated New Year’s Eve with Zombies

Season 7’s “Millennium” finds Mulder and Scully investigating a grave robbery, where someone has dug up a coffin with marks inside that indicate the corpse wasn’t all that dead. Evidence of an occult ritual brings connections to the mysterious organization, the Millennium Group, and someone who knows their secrets, ex-FBI agent Frank Black (Lance Henriksen). Mulder and Scully begin to learn of a plan to make good on the conspiracy theory of global destruction surrounding the New Year's Eve horror of 1999 becoming 2000; instead of Y2K tech gone haywire, the dead are rising. It’s a crossover to give closure to X-Files’ creator Chris Carter’s other series, the doomsday-themed Millennium.

Frank Black could see into the minds of serial killers and worked with a secret society until he realized the members wanted to kick-start the apocalypse at the end of the millennium. A few months after the show's cancelation, The X-Files brought in Black to reluctantly help Scully and Mulder with their missing corpse with some creeptastic moments, including a basement finale lit with red flares as zombies attack Black and Mulder. But there is much to unpack for one 40-minute episode, resulting in a mixed bag. The ending to Frank Black’s story isn't too fulfilling, and the world is saved with relative ease. Even though it didn’t stick the landing in every area, the ending steals most of the attention. Mulder and Scully stand around a TV as Dick Clark rings in the new year with the Times Square ball drop. At midnight, the agents kiss, reaching a new stage in their slow-burn romance.

This 'X-Files' Season 7 Episode Has a Big Moment for Mulder and Scully

The moment is somewhat understated, rather than a dramatic climax to years of TV audiences shipping the agents. An article on Decider did a tally count, and it took 143 episodes to get to the kiss, one of the longest among TV couples. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune after the episode aired, Chris Carter explained he didn't want a romance to overshadow what he felt was important to the agents, saying, “For me, the passion and the protectiveness of one towards the other is something that we all admire and envy because that kind of trust and caring happens so infrequently in life.”

Carter was powerless to stop the fan appeal to see the platonic FBI partners become something more, but he was also responsible for establishing it in the first place. Scully and Mulder have kissed or almost kissed before in previous moments that were fake-outs, teasing fans who desperately wanted the couple to be official.

Mulder and Scully's New Year's Kiss Took Years To Happen